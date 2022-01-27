NJHoops.com County Tournament Central 2022
The high school season is hitting the home stretch and that means it is county tournament time. The local county and league tournaments provide excitement for the fans and bragging rights. After the pandemic closed things down last season, it should be fun this season.
This will be updated over the next month as new brackets are released and games are played.
Cape Atlantic League Tournament
Hudson County Tournament
Hunterdon/Warren Sussex Tournament
Mercer County Tournament
Middlesex County Tournament
NJ Prep A Tournament
NJ Prep B Tournament
Shore Conference
Somerset County Tournament
Union County Tournament
REGION 19 JUCO TOURNAMENTS
Division 2 Tournament
Division 3 Tournament
