Mercer County Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022

15 teams made the cut for this event.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK

Trenton Catholic over Robbinsville

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Trenton Catholic over Robbinsville

PRELIMINARY ROUND

Friday February 11

17th seeded West Windsor North at 16th seeded Princeton Day

1ST ROUND

First round contests will be played by Wednesday February 16.

Winner of West Windsor North/Princeton Day at Trenton Catholic

9th seeded Lawrence at 8th seeded Ewing

12th seeded Princeton at 5th seeded Hamilton West

13th seeded West Windsor South at 4th seeded Nottingham

14th seeded Allentown at 3rd seeded Hightstown

11th seeded Hopewell Valley at 6th seeded Trenton

10th seeded Notre Dame at 7th seeded Pennington

15th seeded Steinert at 2nd seeded Robbinsville

QUARTERFINALS

The Elite 8 games will be played Friday February 18 at higher seeds

Winner of West Windsor North/Princeton Day/Trenton Catholic vs. winner of Lawrence/Ewing

Winner of Princeton/Hamilton West vs. winner of West Windsor South/Nottingham

Winner of Allentown/Hightstown vs. winner of Hopewell Valley/Trenton

Winner of Notre Dame/Pennington vs. winner of Steinert/Robbinsville

SEMIFINALS

Final Four games were held Tuesday February 22 at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton





FINAL

The championship is set for Thursday February 24 at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton



