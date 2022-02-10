 NJHoops - Mercer County Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022
Mercer County Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022

Jay Gomes
15 teams made the cut for this event.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK

Trenton Catholic over Robbinsville

PRELIMINARY ROUND

Friday February 11

17th seeded West Windsor North at 16th seeded Princeton Day

1ST ROUND

First round contests will be played by Wednesday February 16.

Winner of West Windsor North/Princeton Day at Trenton Catholic

9th seeded Lawrence at 8th seeded Ewing

12th seeded Princeton at 5th seeded Hamilton West

13th seeded West Windsor South at 4th seeded Nottingham

14th seeded Allentown at 3rd seeded Hightstown

11th seeded Hopewell Valley at 6th seeded Trenton

10th seeded Notre Dame at 7th seeded Pennington

15th seeded Steinert at 2nd seeded Robbinsville

QUARTERFINALS

The Elite 8 games will be played Friday February 18 at higher seeds

Winner of West Windsor North/Princeton Day/Trenton Catholic vs. winner of Lawrence/Ewing

Winner of Princeton/Hamilton West vs. winner of West Windsor South/Nottingham

Winner of Allentown/Hightstown vs. winner of Hopewell Valley/Trenton

Winner of Notre Dame/Pennington vs. winner of Steinert/Robbinsville

SEMIFINALS

Final Four games were held Tuesday February 22 at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton


FINAL

The championship is set for Thursday February 24 at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton


TWO YEARS AGO

Trenton Catholic topped Nottingham 59-51. Watkins notched 28.

THREE YEARS AGO

Trenton Catholic topped Trenton 62-57. Battle netted 25.

4 YEARS AGO

Nottingham trimmed Trenton Catholic 60-59. 6 foot 5 Sr. Darrell Johnson notched 22.

5 YEARS AGO

Trenton Catholic trimmed Ewing 59-57. 6-foot-4 Fr. Jamir Watkins tallied 14.

6 YEARS AGO

Notre Dame topped Trenton Catholic 70-62. 6-foot-1 Sr. Troy Jones had 23.

7 YEARS AGO

Trenton Catholic topped Notre Dame 67-53. 6-foot-5 Syracuse bound Sr. Malachi Richardson had 19.

8 YEARS AGO

Trenton Catholic handled Ewing 77-62 as Richardson went for 27. 6-foot-6 Temple bound Sr. Trey Lowe had 27 for Ewing.

Mercer County Tournament Results/All Tournament 2020

Mercer County Tournament Results/All Tournament 2019

