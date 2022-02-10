Mercer County Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022
15 teams made the cut for this event.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Trenton Catholic over Robbinsville
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Friday February 11
17th seeded West Windsor North at 16th seeded Princeton Day
1ST ROUND
First round contests will be played by Wednesday February 16.
Winner of West Windsor North/Princeton Day at Trenton Catholic
9th seeded Lawrence at 8th seeded Ewing
12th seeded Princeton at 5th seeded Hamilton West
13th seeded West Windsor South at 4th seeded Nottingham
14th seeded Allentown at 3rd seeded Hightstown
11th seeded Hopewell Valley at 6th seeded Trenton
10th seeded Notre Dame at 7th seeded Pennington
15th seeded Steinert at 2nd seeded Robbinsville
QUARTERFINALS
The Elite 8 games will be played Friday February 18 at higher seeds
Winner of West Windsor North/Princeton Day/Trenton Catholic vs. winner of Lawrence/Ewing
Winner of Princeton/Hamilton West vs. winner of West Windsor South/Nottingham
Winner of Allentown/Hightstown vs. winner of Hopewell Valley/Trenton
Winner of Notre Dame/Pennington vs. winner of Steinert/Robbinsville
SEMIFINALS
Final Four games were held Tuesday February 22 at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton
FINAL
The championship is set for Thursday February 24 at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton
TWO YEARS AGO
Trenton Catholic topped Nottingham 59-51. Watkins notched 28.
THREE YEARS AGO
Trenton Catholic topped Trenton 62-57. Battle netted 25.
4 YEARS AGO
Nottingham trimmed Trenton Catholic 60-59. 6 foot 5 Sr. Darrell Johnson notched 22.
5 YEARS AGO
Trenton Catholic trimmed Ewing 59-57. 6-foot-4 Fr. Jamir Watkins tallied 14.
6 YEARS AGO
Notre Dame topped Trenton Catholic 70-62. 6-foot-1 Sr. Troy Jones had 23.
7 YEARS AGO
Trenton Catholic topped Notre Dame 67-53. 6-foot-5 Syracuse bound Sr. Malachi Richardson had 19.
8 YEARS AGO
Trenton Catholic handled Ewing 77-62 as Richardson went for 27. 6-foot-6 Temple bound Sr. Trey Lowe had 27 for Ewing.
Mercer County Tournament Results/All Tournament 2020