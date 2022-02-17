Hudson County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022

winner of Weehawken/Ferris/Dickinson/ Union City vs. winner of Harrison/McNair/Hoboken/Hudson Catholic

winner of University Charter/Bayonne/Snyder/St. Peter's Prep vs. winner of Lincoln/Kearny/Memorial/North Bergen

winner of Harrison/McNair/Hoboken at 2nd seeded Hudson Catholic

winner of Weehawken/Ferris/Dickinson at 3rd seeded Union City

winner of Lincoln/Kearny/Memorial at 4th seeded North Bergen

winner of University Charter/Bayonne/Snyder at top seeded St. Peter's Prep

winner of Harrison/McNair at 7th seeded Hoboken

winner of Weehawken/Ferris at 6th seeded Dickinson

winner of Lincoln/Kearny at 5th seeded Memorial

winner of University Charter/Bayonne at 8th seeded Snyder

LAST YEAR

Cancelled

2 YEARS AGO

St. Peter's Prep edged Marist 44-41. Ford tallied 14. 6 foot 4 So. Donovan Long had 9 for Marist

3 YEARS AGO

Union City upset Marist 64-55. Johnson scored 22. 6 foot 5 Sr. Angelo Santiago tallied 19 for Marist

4 YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic beat St. Peter's 62-52. 6 foot Villanova bound Sr. Jahvon Quinerly had 22.

5 YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic held off St. Peter's 48-32 with 6 foot Jr. Jahvon Quinerly scoring 20.

6 YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic defeated St. Peter's Prep 74-55. 6 foot 2 So. Luther Muhammad had 30. 5 foot 11 So. Jahvon Quinerly added 23. 6 foot 1 So. Brendan Thiele had 24 with 5 treys for St. Peter's

7 YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic edged Marist 51-48. 6-foot Sr. Nassir Barrino scored 14.

8 YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic ousted St. Peter's Prep 50-47. 5-foot-10 JR Lynch tallied 14.

