Hudson County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
St. Peter's Prep over Hudson Catholic
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
St. Peter's Prep over Hudson Catholic
PLAY IN ROUND
Sat Feb 15
16th seeded McNair beat 17th seeded University Charter 66-55. Sr. Jude Ulokameje tallied 16.
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Thurs Feb 17
16th seeded University Charter at 9th seeded Bayonne
13th seeded Lincoln at 12th seeded Kearny
14th seeded Weehawken at 11th seeded Ferris
15th seeded Harrison at 10th seeded McNair
1ST ROUND
Sat Feb 19
winner of University Charter/Bayonne at 8th seeded Snyder
winner of Lincoln/Kearny at 5th seeded Memorial
winner of Weehawken/Ferris at 6th seeded Dickinson
winner of Harrison/McNair at 7th seeded Hoboken
QUARTERFINALS
Mon Feb 21
winner of University Charter/Bayonne/Snyder at top seeded St. Peter's Prep
winner of Lincoln/Kearny/Memorial at 4th seeded North Bergen
winner of Weehawken/Ferris/Dickinson at 3rd seeded Union City
winner of Harrison/McNair/Hoboken at 2nd seeded Hudson Catholic
SEMIFINALS:
Thurs Feb 24 at High Tech HS
winner of University Charter/Bayonne/Snyder/St. Peter's Prep vs. winner of Lincoln/Kearny/Memorial/North Bergen
winner of Weehawken/Ferris/Dickinson/ Union City vs. winner of Harrison/McNair/Hoboken/Hudson Catholic
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sat Feb 26 at High Tech HS
LAST YEAR
Cancelled
2 YEARS AGO
St. Peter's Prep edged Marist 44-41. Ford tallied 14. 6 foot 4 So. Donovan Long had 9 for Marist
3 YEARS AGO
Union City upset Marist 64-55. Johnson scored 22. 6 foot 5 Sr. Angelo Santiago tallied 19 for Marist
4 YEARS AGO
Hudson Catholic beat St. Peter's 62-52. 6 foot Villanova bound Sr. Jahvon Quinerly had 22.
5 YEARS AGO
Hudson Catholic held off St. Peter's 48-32 with 6 foot Jr. Jahvon Quinerly scoring 20.
6 YEARS AGO
Hudson Catholic defeated St. Peter's Prep 74-55. 6 foot 2 So. Luther Muhammad had 30. 5 foot 11 So. Jahvon Quinerly added 23. 6 foot 1 So. Brendan Thiele had 24 with 5 treys for St. Peter's
7 YEARS AGO
Hudson Catholic edged Marist 51-48. 6-foot Sr. Nassir Barrino scored 14.
8 YEARS AGO
Hudson Catholic ousted St. Peter's Prep 50-47. 5-foot-10 JR Lynch tallied 14.
Hudson County Tournament Results/All Tournament 2019