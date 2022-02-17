 NJHoops - Hudson County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-17 13:58:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Hudson County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

St. Peter's Prep over Hudson Catholic

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

PLAY IN ROUND

Sat Feb 15

16th seeded McNair beat 17th seeded University Charter 66-55. Sr. Jude Ulokameje tallied 16.

PRELIMINARY ROUND

Thurs Feb 17

16th seeded University Charter at 9th seeded Bayonne

13th seeded Lincoln at 12th seeded Kearny

14th seeded Weehawken at 11th seeded Ferris

15th seeded Harrison at 10th seeded McNair

1ST ROUND

Sat Feb 19

winner of University Charter/Bayonne at 8th seeded Snyder

winner of Lincoln/Kearny at 5th seeded Memorial

winner of Weehawken/Ferris at 6th seeded Dickinson

winner of Harrison/McNair at 7th seeded Hoboken

QUARTERFINALS

Mon Feb 21

winner of University Charter/Bayonne/Snyder at top seeded St. Peter's Prep

winner of Lincoln/Kearny/Memorial at 4th seeded North Bergen

winner of Weehawken/Ferris/Dickinson at 3rd seeded Union City

winner of Harrison/McNair/Hoboken at 2nd seeded Hudson Catholic

SEMIFINALS:

Thurs Feb 24 at High Tech HS

winner of University Charter/Bayonne/Snyder/St. Peter's Prep vs. winner of Lincoln/Kearny/Memorial/North Bergen

winner of Weehawken/Ferris/Dickinson/ Union City vs. winner of Harrison/McNair/Hoboken/Hudson Catholic

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sat Feb 26 at High Tech HS

LAST YEAR

Cancelled

2 YEARS AGO

St. Peter's Prep edged Marist 44-41. Ford tallied 14. 6 foot 4 So. Donovan Long had 9 for Marist

3 YEARS AGO

Union City upset Marist 64-55. Johnson scored 22. 6 foot 5 Sr. Angelo Santiago tallied 19 for Marist

4 YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic beat St. Peter's 62-52. 6 foot Villanova bound Sr. Jahvon Quinerly had 22.

5 YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic held off St. Peter's 48-32 with 6 foot Jr. Jahvon Quinerly scoring 20.

6 YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic defeated St. Peter's Prep 74-55. 6 foot 2 So. Luther Muhammad had 30. 5 foot 11 So. Jahvon Quinerly added 23. 6 foot 1 So. Brendan Thiele had 24 with 5 treys for St. Peter's

7 YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic edged Marist 51-48. 6-foot Sr. Nassir Barrino scored 14.

8 YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic ousted St. Peter's Prep 50-47. 5-foot-10 JR Lynch tallied 14.

