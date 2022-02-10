Middlesex County Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022
32 teams were entered in this annual event.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
St. Thomas Aquinas over St. Joseph's Metuchen
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
St. Thomas Aquinas over St. Joseph's Metuchen
PLAY IN ROUND
Sat February 12
32nd seeded Dunellen at 17th seeded Perth Amboy
25th seeded Calvary Christian at 24th seeded Perth Amboy Tech
28th seeded Kennedy Iselin at 21st seeded North Brunswick
29th seeded East Brunswick Tech at 20th seeded Woodbridge
30th seeded Piscataway Tech at 19th seeded Metuchen
27th seeded Carteret at 22nd seeded Wardlaw
26th seeded South Amboy at 23rd seeded Highland Park
31st seeded Somerset Tech at 18th seeded New Brunswick
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Tuesday February 15
Winner of Dunellen/Perth Amboy at 16th seeded Middlesex
Winner of Calvary Christian/Perth Amboy Tech at 9th seeded Piscataway
Winner of Kennedy Iselin/North Brunswick at 12th seeded JP Stevens
Winner of East Brunswick Tech/Woodbridge at 13th seeded Old Bridge
Winner of Piscataway Tech/Metuchen at 14th seeded Sayreville
Winner of Carteret/Wardlaw at 11th seeded East Brunswick
Winner of South Amboy/Highland Park at 10th seeded South River
Winner of Somerset Tech/New Brunswick at 16th seeded Spotswood
2ND ROUND
Thur Feb 17
Winner of Dunellen/Perth Amboy/Middlesex at top seeded St. Thomas Aquinas
Winner of Calvary Christian/Perth Amboy Tech/Piscataway at 8th seeded Timothy Christian
Winner of Kennedy Iselin/North Brunswick/JP Stevens at 5th seeded South Brunswick
Winner of East Brunswick Tech/Woodbridge/Old Bridge at 4th seeded Monroe
Winner of Piscataway Tech/Metuchen/Sayreville at 3rd seeded Colonia
Winner of Carteret/Wardlaw/East Brunswick at 6th seeded Edison
Winner of South Amboy/Highland Park/South River at 7th seeded South Plainfield
Winner of Somerset Tech/New Brunswick/Spotswood at 2nd seeded St. Joseph's Metuchen
QUARTERFINALS
Sunday February 20 at Middlesex CC
SEMIFINALS
Wed Feb 23
at Monroe HS
FINAL
Fri Feb 25 at Monroe HS
TWO YEARS AGO
St. Thomas Aquinas thwarted South Brunswick 63-52. Adams scored 17.
3 YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen edged Piscataway 49-46. Fresco scored 14.
4 YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen edged Colonia 46-43. 6 foot 1 So. KShawn Schulters tallied 13.
5 YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen beat Sayreville 50-44. West went for 17.
6 YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen beat South Brunswick 56-48. 6-foot-7 So. Alanzo Frink scored 25.
7 YEARS AGO
Colonia topped St. Joseph's Metuchen.
8 YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen beat East Brunswick 59-45 with Townes scoring 22. Bell rang for 21 for East Brunswick.
Middlesex County Tournament Results/All Tournament Team 2020
Middlesex County Tournament Results/All Tournament 2019
