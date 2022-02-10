 NJHoops - Middlesex County Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022
Middlesex County Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022

Adam Silas
32 teams were entered in this annual event.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

St. Thomas Aquinas over St. Joseph's Metuchen

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

PLAY IN ROUND

Sat February 12

32nd seeded Dunellen at 17th seeded Perth Amboy

25th seeded Calvary Christian at 24th seeded Perth Amboy Tech

28th seeded Kennedy Iselin at 21st seeded North Brunswick

29th seeded East Brunswick Tech at 20th seeded Woodbridge

30th seeded Piscataway Tech at 19th seeded Metuchen

27th seeded Carteret at 22nd seeded Wardlaw

26th seeded South Amboy at 23rd seeded Highland Park

31st seeded Somerset Tech at 18th seeded New Brunswick

PRELIMINARY ROUND

Tuesday February 15

Winner of Dunellen/Perth Amboy at 16th seeded Middlesex

Winner of Calvary Christian/Perth Amboy Tech at 9th seeded Piscataway

Winner of Kennedy Iselin/North Brunswick at 12th seeded JP Stevens

Winner of East Brunswick Tech/Woodbridge at 13th seeded Old Bridge

Winner of Piscataway Tech/Metuchen at 14th seeded Sayreville

Winner of Carteret/Wardlaw at 11th seeded East Brunswick

Winner of South Amboy/Highland Park at 10th seeded South River

Winner of Somerset Tech/New Brunswick at 16th seeded Spotswood

2ND ROUND

Thur Feb 17

Winner of Dunellen/Perth Amboy/Middlesex at top seeded St. Thomas Aquinas

Winner of Calvary Christian/Perth Amboy Tech/Piscataway at 8th seeded Timothy Christian

Winner of Kennedy Iselin/North Brunswick/JP Stevens at 5th seeded South Brunswick

Winner of East Brunswick Tech/Woodbridge/Old Bridge at 4th seeded Monroe

Winner of Piscataway Tech/Metuchen/Sayreville at 3rd seeded Colonia

Winner of Carteret/Wardlaw/East Brunswick at 6th seeded Edison

Winner of South Amboy/Highland Park/South River at 7th seeded South Plainfield

Winner of Somerset Tech/New Brunswick/Spotswood at 2nd seeded St. Joseph's Metuchen

QUARTERFINALS

Sunday February 20 at Middlesex CC


SEMIFINALS

Wed Feb 23

at Monroe HS



FINAL

Fri Feb 25 at Monroe HS


TWO YEARS AGO

St. Thomas Aquinas thwarted South Brunswick 63-52. Adams scored 17.

3 YEARS AGO

St. Joseph's Metuchen edged Piscataway 49-46. Fresco scored 14.

4 YEARS AGO

St. Joseph's Metuchen edged Colonia 46-43. 6 foot 1 So. KShawn Schulters tallied 13.

5 YEARS AGO

St. Joseph's Metuchen beat Sayreville 50-44. West went for 17.

6 YEARS AGO

St. Joseph's Metuchen beat South Brunswick 56-48. 6-foot-7 So. Alanzo Frink scored 25.

7 YEARS AGO

Colonia topped St. Joseph's Metuchen.

8 YEARS AGO

St. Joseph's Metuchen beat East Brunswick 59-45 with Townes scoring 22. Bell rang for 21 for East Brunswick.

Middlesex County Tournament Results/All Tournament Team 2020

Middlesex County Tournament Results/All Tournament 2019

{{ article.author_name }}