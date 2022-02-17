CAL Tournament Schedule/Seeds 2022
The top 8 teams from the Cape Atlantic League advance to the post-season tournament.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
THE PRE-SEASON PICK
Egg Harbor over St. Joseph's Hammonton
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Egg Harbor over St. Augustine's
FIRST ROUND
Friday February 18
8th seeded Mainland at top seeded Egg harbor
5th seeded Millville at 4th seeded St. Joseph's Hammonton
6th seeded Holy Spirit at 3rd seeded Middle Township
7th seeded Bridgeton at 2nd seeded St. Augustine's
SEMIFINALS
At Millville
Wednesday Feb 23
winner of Mainland/Egg harbor vs. winner of Millville/St. Joseph's Hammonton
winner of Holy Spirit/Middle Township vs. winner of Bridgeton/St. Augustine's
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday February 26 at Absegami
LAST YEAR
Cancelled
2 YEARS AGO
Wildwood Catholic shut down St. Augustine's 70-39. Thweatt had 24. 6 foot 2 So. Elmarko Jackson had 14 for St. Augustine's
3 YEARS AGO
Wildwood Catholic handled St. Augustine's 64-53. 6 foot 7 Jr. Taj Thweatt tallied 27. 6 foot 1 Villanova bound baseball player Cole Vanderslice scored 15 for St. Augustine's
4 YEARS AGO
Wildwood Catholic edged Atlantic City 63-57. 6 foot 1 Sr. Caleb Fields netted 20. 6 foot 5 Sr. Ray Bethea had 20 for AC.
5 YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's thwarted Atlantic City 62-53. Kennedy tallied 20. Bethea had 22 for Atlantic City.
6 YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's topped Atlantic City 50-41. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson hit for 21.
7 YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's topped Holy Spirit 71-60. 5-foot-11 Jr. Sa'eed Nelson scored 21.
8 YEARS AGO
Wildwood Catholic topped Atlantic City 61-33.
