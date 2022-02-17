CAL Tournament Schedule/Seeds 2022

winner of Holy Spirit/Middle Township vs. winner of Bridgeton/St. Augustine's

winner of Mainland/Egg harbor vs. winner of Millville/St. Joseph's Hammonton

The top 8 teams from the Cape Atlantic League advance to the post-season tournament.

LAST YEAR

Cancelled

2 YEARS AGO

Wildwood Catholic shut down St. Augustine's 70-39. Thweatt had 24. 6 foot 2 So. Elmarko Jackson had 14 for St. Augustine's

3 YEARS AGO

Wildwood Catholic handled St. Augustine's 64-53. 6 foot 7 Jr. Taj Thweatt tallied 27. 6 foot 1 Villanova bound baseball player Cole Vanderslice scored 15 for St. Augustine's

4 YEARS AGO

Wildwood Catholic edged Atlantic City 63-57. 6 foot 1 Sr. Caleb Fields netted 20. 6 foot 5 Sr. Ray Bethea had 20 for AC.

5 YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's thwarted Atlantic City 62-53. Kennedy tallied 20. Bethea had 22 for Atlantic City.

6 YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's topped Atlantic City 50-41. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson hit for 21.

7 YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's topped Holy Spirit 71-60. 5-foot-11 Jr. Sa'eed Nelson scored 21.

8 YEARS AGO

Wildwood Catholic topped Atlantic City 61-33.

CAL Tournament Results/All Tournament 2020

Cape Atlantic League Tournament Results/All Tournament 2019

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 25 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches



