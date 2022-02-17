 NJHoops - CAL Tournament Schedule/Seeds 2022
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-17 13:45:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

CAL Tournament Schedule/Seeds 2022

The top 8 teams from the Cape Atlantic League advance to the post-season tournament.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

Egg Harbor over St. Joseph's Hammonton

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Egg Harbor over St. Augustine's

FIRST ROUND

Friday February 18

8th seeded Mainland at top seeded Egg harbor

5th seeded Millville at 4th seeded St. Joseph's Hammonton

6th seeded Holy Spirit at 3rd seeded Middle Township

7th seeded Bridgeton at 2nd seeded St. Augustine's

SEMIFINALS

At Millville

Wednesday Feb 23

winner of Mainland/Egg harbor vs. winner of Millville/St. Joseph's Hammonton

winner of Holy Spirit/Middle Township vs. winner of Bridgeton/St. Augustine's

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday February 26 at Absegami



LAST YEAR

Cancelled

2 YEARS AGO

Wildwood Catholic shut down St. Augustine's 70-39. Thweatt had 24. 6 foot 2 So. Elmarko Jackson had 14 for St. Augustine's

3 YEARS AGO

Wildwood Catholic handled St. Augustine's 64-53. 6 foot 7 Jr. Taj Thweatt tallied 27. 6 foot 1 Villanova bound baseball player Cole Vanderslice scored 15 for St. Augustine's

4 YEARS AGO

Wildwood Catholic edged Atlantic City 63-57. 6 foot 1 Sr. Caleb Fields netted 20. 6 foot 5 Sr. Ray Bethea had 20 for AC.

5 YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's thwarted Atlantic City 62-53. Kennedy tallied 20. Bethea had 22 for Atlantic City.

6 YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's topped Atlantic City 50-41. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson hit for 21.

7 YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's topped Holy Spirit 71-60. 5-foot-11 Jr. Sa'eed Nelson scored 21.

8 YEARS AGO

Wildwood Catholic topped Atlantic City 61-33.

CAL Tournament Results/All Tournament 2020

Cape Atlantic League Tournament Results/All Tournament 2019

{{ article.author_name }}