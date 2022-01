Essex County Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022

Seeds were announced for the 34th annual Essex County Tournament

36 teams are in the large field. The top 8 teams earned byes the first weekend of action.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY





THE PRE-SEASON PICK

Seton Hall Prep over Immaculate Conception

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Seton Hall Prep over Newark Central

PRELIMINARY PLAY-IN GAME

By January 26

36th seeded Newark Lab at 29th seeded Nutley

Thursday

34th seeded Montclair Kimberley at 31st seeded West Orange, 4 p.m.

35th seeded West Caldwell Tech at 32nd seeded Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

33rd seeded Weequahic at 30th seeded Shabazz, 5:30 p.m.

2ND PRELIMINARY ROUND GAMES

By JANUARY 29

27th seeded Newark Academy at 22nd seeded Millburn

winner of West Caldwell Tech/Cedar Grove at 17th seeded Montclair

25th seeded Livingston at 24th seeded Newark Collegiate

28th seeded Eagle Academy at 21st seeded Verona

winner of Newark Lab/Nutley at 20th seeded West Essex

winner of Montclair Kimberley/West Orange at 18th seeded Orange

28th seeded Barringer at 23rd seeded Science Park

winner of West Caldwell Tech/Cedar Grove at 19th seeded Glen Ridge

3RD ROUND PRELIMINARY ROUND GAMES

By February 3

winner winner of West Caldwell Tech/Cedar Grove/Montclair at 16th seeded Belleville

winner of Livingston/Newark Collegiate at 9th seeded Payne Tech

winner of Eagle Academy/Verona at 12th seeded West Side

winner of Newark Lab/Nutley/West Essex at 13th seeded Irvington

winner of Montclair Kimberley/West Orange/Orange at 15th seeded Newark Tech

winner of Barringer/Science Park at 10th seeded Bloomfield

winner of Newark Academy/Millburn at 11th seeded University

winner of West Caldwell Tech/Cedar Grove/Glen Ridge at 14th seeded North Star Academy

1ST ROUND GAMES

February 5

winner of West Caldwell Tech/Cedar Grove/Montclair/Belleville at top seeded Seton Hall Prep

winner of Livingston/Newark Collegiate/Payne Tech at 8th seeded Arts

winner of Eagle Academy/Verona/West Side at 5th seeded Caldwell

winner of Newark Lab/Nutley/West Essex/Irvington at 4th seeded East Side

winner of Montclair Kimberley/West Orange/Orange/Newark Tech at 2nd seeded Montclair Immaculate

winner of Barringer/Science Park/Bloomfield at 7th seeded East Orange Campus

winner of Newark Academy/Millburn/University at 6th seeded Columbia

winner of West Caldwell Tech/Cedar Grove/Glen Ridge/North Star Academy at 3rd seeded Newark Central





QUARTERFINALS

Saturday February 12 at higher seed





SEMIFINALS

Tues February 15 at Essex CC





FINAL

Feb. 19 at Essex County College, 3:30 p.m.