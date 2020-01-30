News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 13:11:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NJHoops.com County Tournament Central 2020

2019 Mercer County Tournament Champions - Trenton Catholic
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The high school season tips off Thursday and it should be another great season of NJ Hoops. In addition to the state tournament, the local county and league tournaments provide excitement for the fans and bragging rights.

NJ Hoops Pre-Season picks for County/League Tournaments

Bergen Jamboree

Cape Atlantic League Tournament

Essex County Tournament - Seeds & Schedule

Hudson County Tournament

Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament - Seeds & Schedule

Mercer County Tournament

Middle Atlantic Prep League Tournament

Middlesex County Tournament

Morris County Tournament - Seeds & Schedule

NJ Prep A Tournament

NJ Prep B Tournament

Passaic County Tournament - Seeds & Schedule

Shore Conference Tournament

Somerset County Tournament

Union County Tournament

NJHoops.com 2020 County Tournament Picks

County Tournament Central 2019

