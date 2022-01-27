Bergen County Jamboree Seeds & Schedule 2022

The seeds for the 64th annual Bergen Jamboree were announced

24 teams were selected for the field. Three teams are ranked in NJ Hoops top 20.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK

Bergen Catholic over Don Bosco

FIRST ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 29, at Westwood

9th seeded Pascack Hills vs. 24th seeded Emerson, 12:45 p.m.

13th seeded Rutherford vs. 20th seeded Old Tappan, 2:30 p.m.

10th seeded St. Mary's Rutherford vs. 23rd seeded Pascack Valley 415 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29, at Bergen Catholic

14th seeded Demarest vs. 19th seeded Fort Lee, 11 a.m.

12th seeded Hackensack vs. 21st seeded Waldwick, 12:45 p.m.

11th seeded Mahwah vs. 22nd seeded Elmwood Park, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29, at Indian Hills

15th seeded Midland Park vs. 18th seeded River Dell, Noon

16th seeded Cresskill vs. 17th seeded Ramsey, 1:45 p.m.





SWEET 16

Saturday, Feb. 5, at Northern Highlands or Tenafly

winner of Cresskill/Ramsey vs. top seeded Don Bosco

winner of Pascack Hills/Emerson vs. 8th seeded Tenafly

winner Rutherford/Old Tappan vs. 4th seeded Ridgewood

winner of Hackensack/Waldwick vs. 5th seeded St. Joseph's Montvale

winner of Demarest/Fort Lee vs. 3rd seeded Ramapo

winner of Mahwah/Elmwood Park vs. 6th seeded Saddle River Day

winner of St. Mary's Rutherford/Pascack Valley vs. 7th seeded Dwight-Englewood

winner of Midland Park/River Dell vs. 2nd seeded Bergen Catholic

QUARTERFINALS

SEMIFINALS

at Hackensack

FINAL

at FDU

