Bergen County Jamboree Seeds & Schedule 2022
The seeds for the 64th annual Bergen Jamboree were announced
24 teams were selected for the field. Three teams are ranked in NJ Hoops top 20.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Bergen Catholic over Don Bosco
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
FIRST ROUND
Saturday, Jan. 29, at Westwood
9th seeded Pascack Hills vs. 24th seeded Emerson, 12:45 p.m.
13th seeded Rutherford vs. 20th seeded Old Tappan, 2:30 p.m.
10th seeded St. Mary's Rutherford vs. 23rd seeded Pascack Valley 415 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29, at Bergen Catholic
14th seeded Demarest vs. 19th seeded Fort Lee, 11 a.m.
12th seeded Hackensack vs. 21st seeded Waldwick, 12:45 p.m.
11th seeded Mahwah vs. 22nd seeded Elmwood Park, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29, at Indian Hills
15th seeded Midland Park vs. 18th seeded River Dell, Noon
16th seeded Cresskill vs. 17th seeded Ramsey, 1:45 p.m.
SWEET 16
Saturday, Feb. 5, at Northern Highlands or Tenafly
winner of Cresskill/Ramsey vs. top seeded Don Bosco
winner of Pascack Hills/Emerson vs. 8th seeded Tenafly
winner Rutherford/Old Tappan vs. 4th seeded Ridgewood
winner of Hackensack/Waldwick vs. 5th seeded St. Joseph's Montvale
winner of Demarest/Fort Lee vs. 3rd seeded Ramapo
winner of Mahwah/Elmwood Park vs. 6th seeded Saddle River Day
winner of St. Mary's Rutherford/Pascack Valley vs. 7th seeded Dwight-Englewood
winner of Midland Park/River Dell vs. 2nd seeded Bergen Catholic
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday, Feb. 12, at Hackensack
SEMIFINALS
at Hackensack
Saturday, Feb. 19, at Hackensack
FINAL
at FDU
Friday, Feb. 25, at Hackensack
TWO YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Montvale beat Bergen Catholic 67-61. Williams scored another 26. Brown tallied 25 for BC
3 YEARS AGO
Bergen Catholic shut down Don Bosco 54-41. Edert tallied 21
4 YEARS AGO
Don Bosco beat Bergen Catholic 54-38. 6 foot 6 Rutgers bound Sr. Ron Harper had 25 with 6 treys.
5 YEAR AGO
Don Bosco edged Bergen Catholic 53-52. Earlington scored 12.
6 YEARS AGO
4th seeded St. Joseph's Montvale upset 2nd seeded Don Bosco 69-54. 6-foot-3 Howard bound Sr. Nate Garvey and 5-foot-9 Jr. Chauncey Hawkins each had 20.
7 YEARS AGO
3rd seeded Bergen Catholic beat 5th seeded Teaneck 66-44. 6-foot-2 Sr. Justin Salem scored 27.
8 YEARS AGO
2nd seeded Teaneck beat top seeded Don Bosco 59-52 as 6-foot Sr. Corrie Brown scored 14. 6-foot-6 Sr. Boston College bound football player Tom Sweeney had 18 for Don Bosco.
