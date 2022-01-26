Morris County Tournament Seeds & Schedule

The top seven seeds receive byes into the first round.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

NJ HOOPS PRE-SEASON PICK

Morris Catholic over Mendham

NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Morris Catholic over Pequannock

PRELIMINARY ROUND

by January 29, 2022

17th seeded Parsippany Hills at 16th seeded Whippany Park

24th seeded Dover at 9th seeded Chatham

25th seeded Morristown-Beard at 8th seeded West Morris

21st seeded Butler at 12th seeded Morris Hills

20th seeded Boonton at 13th seeded Montville

19th seeded Roxbury at 14th seeded Hanover Park

22nd seeded Kinnelon at 11th seeded Madison

26th seeded Morris Tech at 7th seeded Randolph

23rd seeded Mountain Lakes at 10th seeded Mount Olive

18th seeded Parsippany at 15th seeded Morris Knolls

1ST ROUND

By February 5

winner of Parsippany Hills/Whippany Park at top seeded Morris Catholic

winner of Dover/Chatham vs. winner of Morrstown-Beard/West Morris

winner of Butler/Morris Hills at 5th seeded Mendham

winner of Boonton/Montville at 4th seeded Delbarton

winner of Roxbury/Hanover Park at 3rd seeded Pequannock

winner of Kinnelon/Madison at 6th seeded Jefferson

winner of Morris Tech/Randolph vs. winner of Mountain Lakes/Mount Olive

winner of Parsippany/Morris Knolls winner at 2nd seeded Morristown





QUARTERFINALS

Saturday February 12 at Randolph HS









SEMIFINALS

Saturday February 19 at Randolph HS













THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday February 26 at CCM



