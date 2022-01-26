Morris County Tournament Seeds & Schedule
The top seven seeds receive byes into the first round.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
NJ HOOPS PRE-SEASON PICK
NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Morris Catholic over Pequannock
PRELIMINARY ROUND
by January 29, 2022
17th seeded Parsippany Hills at 16th seeded Whippany Park
24th seeded Dover at 9th seeded Chatham
25th seeded Morristown-Beard at 8th seeded West Morris
21st seeded Butler at 12th seeded Morris Hills
20th seeded Boonton at 13th seeded Montville
19th seeded Roxbury at 14th seeded Hanover Park
22nd seeded Kinnelon at 11th seeded Madison
26th seeded Morris Tech at 7th seeded Randolph
23rd seeded Mountain Lakes at 10th seeded Mount Olive
18th seeded Parsippany at 15th seeded Morris Knolls
1ST ROUND
By February 5
winner of Parsippany Hills/Whippany Park at top seeded Morris Catholic
winner of Dover/Chatham vs. winner of Morrstown-Beard/West Morris
winner of Butler/Morris Hills at 5th seeded Mendham
winner of Boonton/Montville at 4th seeded Delbarton
winner of Roxbury/Hanover Park at 3rd seeded Pequannock
winner of Kinnelon/Madison at 6th seeded Jefferson
winner of Morris Tech/Randolph vs. winner of Mountain Lakes/Mount Olive
winner of Parsippany/Morris Knolls winner at 2nd seeded Morristown
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday February 12 at Randolph HS
SEMIFINALS
Saturday February 19 at Randolph HS
THE CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday February 26 at CCM