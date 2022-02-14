 NJHoops - NJ Prep A Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-14 12:23:11 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NJ Prep A Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

NJ PREP A

There were 4 teams entered in this annual event for NJ Prep and Independent schools. Games are played at higher seeds.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

Blair over St. Benedict's

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

St. Benedict's over Blair

1ST ROUND:

Tuesday February 15

5th seeded Lawrenceville at 4th seeded Peddie

6th seeded Pennington at 3rd seeded Hun

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday February 16

Winner of Lawrenceville/Peddie at top seeded St. Benedict's

Winner of Pennington/Hun at 2nd seeded Blair


FINALS

Saturday February 19


2 YEARS AGO

St. Benedict's edged Blair 68-66. 6 foot 4 Sr. EJ Evans had 20. O'Connell tallied 20 for Blair

3 YEARS AGO

Blair beat St. Benedict's 86-64. 6 foot 2 So. Jaylen Blakes dropped in 27. Estrada scored 17 for St. Benedict's

4 YEARS AGO

St. Benedict's trimmed Blair 59-58. 6 foot 4 So. CJ Wilcher went for 28 with 7 treys. Achiuwa added 14

5 YEARS AGO

St. Benedict's edged Blair 47-44 with Sidibe netting 18 points and 17 rebounds.

6 YEARS AGO

St. Benedict's beat Blair 64-52. Toro had 17. 6-foot-4 Sr. James Scott added 13.

7 YEARS AGO

St. Benedict's beat Blair 72-52. 6-foot-2 So. Nate Pierre-Louishad 19.

8 YEARS AGO

In the championship Blair beat St. Benedict's 77-65 as 6-foot Sr. Kevin Seymour scored 17. 6-foot-3 Jr. Kamar McKnight hit for 21 for Benedict's.

NJ Prep A Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2020

NJ Prep A Tournament Results/All Tournament Team 2019

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 27 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}