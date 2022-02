Once again this year the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference held a post-season tournament featuring the four Division winners.

SEMIFINALS

Monday February 21

Dwight Englewood eliminated Glen Rock 71-58. 6 foot 4 Sr. David Mager went for 33.

Paterson Charter ran past Midland Park 71-39. 6 foot 2 Sr. Asim Jones scored 22.

Wednesday Feb 23

at Secaucus HS

6:00

Dwight Englewood vs. Paterson Charter