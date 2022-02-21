Region 19 D-3 Juco Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022
The Region 19 D-3 Juco Tournament is et for February 19-26. The winner advances to the national tournament in Rockford IL
Saturday February 19
6th seeded Salem CC ousted 11th seeded Thaddeus Stevens 81-62.
8th seeded Union CC topped 9th seeded RCSJ Gloucester 75-64. 6 foot 6 So. Ibn Lynn led with 24.
7th seeded Middlesex eliminated 10th seeded Camden CC 78-73.
Quarterfinals
Tuesday Feb 22
Salem at 3rd seeded Philadelphia CC
Union CC at top seeded Montgomery CC
5th seeded Atlantic Cape at 4th seeded Brookdale CC
Middlesex at 2nd seeded Northampton
semifinals
Thursday Feb 24
championship
Saturday Feb 26
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 27 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches
Region 19 Juco Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2020
Region 19 Juco Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2019
LAST YEAR
Cancelled
2 YEARS AGO
Middlesex CC fell to Montgomery CC 81-61. 5 foot 11 F. Josh Daniels hit for 21 for MCC
3 YEARS AGO
Middlesex CC edged Union CC 68-67. West scored 24 and was named MVP. Burno tallied 24 for Union CC.
4 YEARS AGO
Brookdale beat Cumberland 70-62. Goode had 25 and was named Tournament MVP. 6 foot Fr. Kevin Clark (Miami FL) came off the bench to score 21 for Cumberland.
5 YEARS AGO
Brookdale trimmed Camden 72-69. 6-foot-3 So. James Wright tallied 15 points. 6-foot So. Kerry Kirkwood was named MVP.
6 YEARS AGO
Philadelphia CC edged Brookdale 55-54 despite 27 from Mason Jones
7 YEARS AGO
Philadelphia CC emerged with the championship
8 YEARS AGO
Brookdale CC won the title