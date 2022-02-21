Region 19 D-3 Juco Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 27 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

8th seeded Union CC topped 9th seeded RCSJ Gloucester 75-64. 6 foot 6 So. Ibn Lynn led with 24.

The Region 19 D-3 Juco Tournament is et for February 19-26. The winner advances to the national tournament in Rockford IL

Region 19 Juco Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2020

Region 19 Juco Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2019

LAST YEAR

Cancelled

2 YEARS AGO

Middlesex CC fell to Montgomery CC 81-61. 5 foot 11 F. Josh Daniels hit for 21 for MCC

3 YEARS AGO

Middlesex CC edged Union CC 68-67. West scored 24 and was named MVP. Burno tallied 24 for Union CC.

4 YEARS AGO

Brookdale beat Cumberland 70-62. Goode had 25 and was named Tournament MVP. 6 foot Fr. Kevin Clark (Miami FL) came off the bench to score 21 for Cumberland.

5 YEARS AGO

Brookdale trimmed Camden 72-69. 6-foot-3 So. James Wright tallied 15 points. 6-foot So. Kerry Kirkwood was named MVP.

6 YEARS AGO

Philadelphia CC edged Brookdale 55-54 despite 27 from Mason Jones

7 YEARS AGO

Philadelphia CC emerged with the championship

8 YEARS AGO

Brookdale CC won the title