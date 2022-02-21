 NJHoops - Region 19 D-3 Juco Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-21 13:26:30 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Region 19 D-3 Juco Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The Region 19 D-3 Juco Tournament is et for February 19-26. The winner advances to the national tournament in Rockford IL

Saturday February 19

6th seeded Salem CC ousted 11th seeded Thaddeus Stevens 81-62.

8th seeded Union CC topped 9th seeded RCSJ Gloucester 75-64. 6 foot 6 So. Ibn Lynn led with 24.

7th seeded Middlesex eliminated 10th seeded Camden CC 78-73.

Quarterfinals

Tuesday Feb 22

Salem at 3rd seeded Philadelphia CC

Union CC at top seeded Montgomery CC

5th seeded Atlantic Cape at 4th seeded Brookdale CC

Middlesex at 2nd seeded Northampton

semifinals

Thursday Feb 24

championship

Saturday Feb 26

LAST YEAR

Cancelled

2 YEARS AGO

Middlesex CC fell to Montgomery CC 81-61. 5 foot 11 F. Josh Daniels hit for 21 for MCC

3 YEARS AGO

Middlesex CC edged Union CC 68-67. West scored 24 and was named MVP. Burno tallied 24 for Union CC.

4 YEARS AGO

Brookdale beat Cumberland 70-62. Goode had 25 and was named Tournament MVP. 6 foot Fr. Kevin Clark (Miami FL) came off the bench to score 21 for Cumberland.

5 YEARS AGO

Brookdale trimmed Camden 72-69. 6-foot-3 So. James Wright tallied 15 points. 6-foot So. Kerry Kirkwood was named MVP.

6 YEARS AGO

Philadelphia CC edged Brookdale 55-54 despite 27 from Mason Jones

7 YEARS AGO

Philadelphia CC emerged with the championship

8 YEARS AGO

Brookdale CC won the title

