 NJHoops - Union County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-08 14:36:18 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Union County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022

Jamarques Lawrence
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Seeds were announced for the Union County Tournament

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

Roselle Catholic over Elizabeth

IN PRELIMINARY PLAY-IN GAME

By February 12


17th seeded Sinai Christian at 16th seeded Rahway

20th seeded Koinonia at 13th seeded Cranford

19th seeded Dayton at 14th seeded Summit

18th seeded Johnson at 15th seeded New Providence; winner at 10-Gov. Livingston

1ST ROUND GAMES

Saturday February 15

Winner of Sinai Christian/Rahway at 9th seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood

Winner of Koinonia/Cranford at 12th seeded Roselle

Winner of Dayton/Summit at 11th seeded Hillside

Winner of Johnson/New Providence at 10th seeded Gov. Livingston

2ND ROUND GAMES

Wednesday Feb 19

Winner of Sinai Christian/Rahway/Scotch Plains-Fanwood at 8th seeded Oratory

Winner of Koinonia/Cranford/Roselle at 5th seeded Plainfield

Winner of Dayton/Summit/Hillside at 6th seeded Union

Winner of Johnson/New Providence/Gov. Livingston at 7th seeded Union Catholic

QUARTERFINALS

February 17

Winner of Sinai Christian/Rahway/Scotch Plains-Fanwood/Oratory vs. Roselle Catholic

Winner of Koinonia/Cranford/Roselle/Plainfield vs. Linden

Winner of Johnson/New Providence/Gov. Livingston/Union Catholic vs. Elizabeth

Winner of Dayton/Summit/Hillside/Union vs. Westfield

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday February 23

At Kean University

FINAL

Saturday February 26 at Kean at


TWO YEARS AGO

Patrick School stopped Roselle Catholic 56-42. 6 foot 1 Sr. Noah Farrakhan netted 17. 6 foot 2 So. Corey Floyd paced RC with 19.

THREE YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 71-66. 6 foot 2 UNLV bound Sr. Josh Pierre-Louis led with 20. Vasquez had 24 for Patrick School

FOUR YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 68-58. Horton had 20 and 6 foot 6 Jr. Khalil Whitney had 17. Manuel led the Patrick School with 24.

5 YEARS AGO

Patrick School topped Linden 58-44 as 6 foot 11 Sr. Nick Richards had 24 points and 14 rebounds.

6 YEARS AGO

The Patrick School trimmed Roselle Catholic 58-54 in double overtime. 5-foot-10 Jr. Jordan Walker scored 13. 6-foot-4 Sr. Matt Bullock had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Roselle Catholic.

7YEARS AGO

Linden surprised Roselle Catholic 60-56 as 5-foot-10 Sr. Otis Livingston scored 21, 13 in the final quarter.

8 YEARS AGO

The Patrick School pulled away in the final minute for a 62-54 win over Linden. 6-foot-3 Sr. Dupree McBrayer had 25 to carry the winners. 6-foot-8 Sr. Quadri Moore had 14 for Linden.

Union County Tournament Results 2020

Union County Tournament Results/All Tournament Team 2019

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 24 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

{{ article.author_name }}