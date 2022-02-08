Union County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022
Seeds were announced for the Union County Tournament
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Roselle Catholic over Elizabeth
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Roselle Catholic over Elizabeth
IN PRELIMINARY PLAY-IN GAME
By February 12
17th seeded Sinai Christian at 16th seeded Rahway
20th seeded Koinonia at 13th seeded Cranford
19th seeded Dayton at 14th seeded Summit
18th seeded Johnson at 15th seeded New Providence; winner at 10-Gov. Livingston
1ST ROUND GAMES
Saturday February 15
Winner of Sinai Christian/Rahway at 9th seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood
Winner of Koinonia/Cranford at 12th seeded Roselle
Winner of Dayton/Summit at 11th seeded Hillside
Winner of Johnson/New Providence at 10th seeded Gov. Livingston
2ND ROUND GAMES
Wednesday Feb 19
Winner of Sinai Christian/Rahway/Scotch Plains-Fanwood at 8th seeded Oratory
Winner of Koinonia/Cranford/Roselle at 5th seeded Plainfield
Winner of Dayton/Summit/Hillside at 6th seeded Union
Winner of Johnson/New Providence/Gov. Livingston at 7th seeded Union Catholic
QUARTERFINALS
February 17
Winner of Sinai Christian/Rahway/Scotch Plains-Fanwood/Oratory vs. Roselle Catholic
Winner of Koinonia/Cranford/Roselle/Plainfield vs. Linden
Winner of Johnson/New Providence/Gov. Livingston/Union Catholic vs. Elizabeth
Winner of Dayton/Summit/Hillside/Union vs. Westfield
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday February 23
At Kean University
.
FINAL
Saturday February 26 at Kean at
TWO YEARS AGO
Patrick School stopped Roselle Catholic 56-42. 6 foot 1 Sr. Noah Farrakhan netted 17. 6 foot 2 So. Corey Floyd paced RC with 19.
THREE YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 71-66. 6 foot 2 UNLV bound Sr. Josh Pierre-Louis led with 20. Vasquez had 24 for Patrick School
FOUR YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 68-58. Horton had 20 and 6 foot 6 Jr. Khalil Whitney had 17. Manuel led the Patrick School with 24.
5 YEARS AGO
Patrick School topped Linden 58-44 as 6 foot 11 Sr. Nick Richards had 24 points and 14 rebounds.
6 YEARS AGO
The Patrick School trimmed Roselle Catholic 58-54 in double overtime. 5-foot-10 Jr. Jordan Walker scored 13. 6-foot-4 Sr. Matt Bullock had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Roselle Catholic.
7YEARS AGO
Linden surprised Roselle Catholic 60-56 as 5-foot-10 Sr. Otis Livingston scored 21, 13 in the final quarter.
8 YEARS AGO
The Patrick School pulled away in the final minute for a 62-54 win over Linden. 6-foot-3 Sr. Dupree McBrayer had 25 to carry the winners. 6-foot-8 Sr. Quadri Moore had 14 for Linden.
Union County Tournament Results 2020
Union County Tournament Results/All Tournament Team 2019
