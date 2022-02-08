Union County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022

Saturday February 26 at Kean at

Winner of Dayton/Summit/Hillside/Union vs. Westfield

Winner of Johnson/New Providence/Gov. Livingston/Union Catholic vs. Elizabeth

Winner of Koinonia/Cranford/Roselle/Plainfield vs. Linden

Winner of Sinai Christian/Rahway/Scotch Plains-Fanwood/Oratory vs. Roselle Catholic

Winner of Johnson/New Providence/Gov. Livingston at 7th seeded Union Catholic

Winner of Dayton/Summit/Hillside at 6th seeded Union

Winner of Koinonia/Cranford/Roselle at 5th seeded Plainfield

Winner of Sinai Christian/Rahway/Scotch Plains-Fanwood at 8th seeded Oratory

Winner of Johnson/New Providence at 10th seeded Gov. Livingston

Winner of Dayton/Summit at 11th seeded Hillside

Winner of Koinonia/Cranford at 12th seeded Roselle

Winner of Sinai Christian/Rahway at 9th seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood

18th seeded Johnson at 15th seeded New Providence; winner at 10-Gov. Livingston

Seeds were announced for the Union County Tournament

TWO YEARS AGO

Patrick School stopped Roselle Catholic 56-42. 6 foot 1 Sr. Noah Farrakhan netted 17. 6 foot 2 So. Corey Floyd paced RC with 19.

THREE YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 71-66. 6 foot 2 UNLV bound Sr. Josh Pierre-Louis led with 20. Vasquez had 24 for Patrick School

FOUR YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 68-58. Horton had 20 and 6 foot 6 Jr. Khalil Whitney had 17. Manuel led the Patrick School with 24.

5 YEARS AGO

Patrick School topped Linden 58-44 as 6 foot 11 Sr. Nick Richards had 24 points and 14 rebounds.

6 YEARS AGO

The Patrick School trimmed Roselle Catholic 58-54 in double overtime. 5-foot-10 Jr. Jordan Walker scored 13. 6-foot-4 Sr. Matt Bullock had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Roselle Catholic.

7YEARS AGO

Linden surprised Roselle Catholic 60-56 as 5-foot-10 Sr. Otis Livingston scored 21, 13 in the final quarter.

8 YEARS AGO

The Patrick School pulled away in the final minute for a 62-54 win over Linden. 6-foot-3 Sr. Dupree McBrayer had 25 to carry the winners. 6-foot-8 Sr. Quadri Moore had 14 for Linden.