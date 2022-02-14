Shore Conference Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022
This tournament features the Shore Conference teams which includes Monmouth and Ocean County.
Red Bank Catholic over Manasquan
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Red Bank Catholic over Marlboro
OPENING ROUND
Opening round games are set for Tuesday February 15
17th seeded Howell at 16th seeded Manalapan
18th seeded Point Boro at 15th seeded Central
19th seeded Middletown North at 14th seeded Freehold Township
20th seeded Keyport at 13th seeded Donovan Catholic
21st seeded Red Bank at 12th seeded Ranney
22nd seeded Jackson Liberty at 11th seeded Raritan
23seeded Southern at 10th seeded Holmdel
24th seeded Monmouth at 9th seeded Brick Memorial
25th seeded Shore at 8th seeded Manchester
26th seeded St. Rose at 7th seeded Jackson Memorial
27th seeded Point Beach at 6th seeded CBA
28th seeded Pinelands at 5th seeded Manasquan
ROUND OF 16
Sweet 16 games will take place Thursday February 17
winner of Howell/Manalapan at top seeded Red Bank Catholic
winner of Monmouth/Brick Memorial vs. winner of Shore/Manchester
winner of Pinelands/Manasquan vs. winner of Red Bank/Ranney
winner of Keyport/Donovan Catholic at 4th seeded St. John Vianney
winner of Middletown North/Freehold Township at 3rd seeded Rumson
winner of Jackson Liberty/Raritan vs. winner of Point Beach/CBA
winner of St. Rose/Jackson Memorial vs. winner of Southern/Holmdel
winner of 18th seeded Point Boro at 15th seeded Central at 2nd seeded Marlboro
QUARTERFINALS
The Elite 8 will be held Sunday February 20 at Middletown South
Sweet 16 games will take place Thursday February 17
winner of Howell/Manalapan/Red Bank Catholic vs. winner of Monmouth/Brick Memorial/Shore/Manchester
winner of Pinelands/Manasquan/Red Bank/Ranney vs. winner of Keyport/Donovan/St. John Vianney
winner of Middletown North/Freehold Township/Rumson vs. winner of Jackson Liberty/Raritan/Point Beach/CBA
winner of St. Rose/Jackson Memorial/Southern/Holmdel vs. winner of 18th seeded Point Boro/Central/2nd seeded Marlboro
SEMIFINALS
The semis are Thurs February 24 in Toms River
FINAL
The championship is set for Saturday February 26 in Toms River
TWO YEARS AGO
Manasquan ran past Toms River North 75-49. Roy went for 31. Spence had 24 for TRN.
3 YEARS AGO
Ranney topped Manasquan 70-60. Lewis led with 27. 6 foot 5 Sr. Brad McCabe scored 33 with 9 treys for Manasquan
4 YEARS AGO
Ranney shut down Mater Dei 52-28. Lewis and 6 foot 1 Jr. Ahmadu Sarnor 15.
5 YEARS AGO
Mater Dei beat Marlboro 54-41. 6-foot-2 Jr. Kyle Cardaci scored 14.
6 YEARS AGO
Mater Dei came back to defeat CBA 50-43. Harris came off the bench to score 14 points. 6-foot-7 Sr. Jack McGuire scored 15 for CBA.
7 YEARS AGO
Rumson topped CBA 50-27 as 6-foot Jr. Brendan Barry scored 27, 25 in the first half.
8 YEARS AGO
Point Beach topped CBA 49-41 as 6-foot Sr. Matt Farrell scored 25. 6-foot-7 So. Pat Andree notched 23 for CBA.
Shore Conference Tournament Wrap/All Tournament team 2020
Shore Conference Tournament Results/All Tournament Team 2019
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 25 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches