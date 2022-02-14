Shore Conference Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022

This tournament features the Shore Conference teams which includes Monmouth and Ocean County.





THE PRE-SEASON PICK

Red Bank Catholic over Manasquan

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Red Bank Catholic over Marlboro

OPENING ROUND

Opening round games are set for Tuesday February 15

17th seeded Howell at 16th seeded Manalapan

18th seeded Point Boro at 15th seeded Central

19th seeded Middletown North at 14th seeded Freehold Township

20th seeded Keyport at 13th seeded Donovan Catholic

21st seeded Red Bank at 12th seeded Ranney

22nd seeded Jackson Liberty at 11th seeded Raritan

23seeded Southern at 10th seeded Holmdel

24th seeded Monmouth at 9th seeded Brick Memorial

25th seeded Shore at 8th seeded Manchester

26th seeded St. Rose at 7th seeded Jackson Memorial

27th seeded Point Beach at 6th seeded CBA

28th seeded Pinelands at 5th seeded Manasquan

ROUND OF 16

Sweet 16 games will take place Thursday February 17

winner of Howell/Manalapan at top seeded Red Bank Catholic

winner of Monmouth/Brick Memorial vs. winner of Shore/Manchester

winner of Pinelands/Manasquan vs. winner of Red Bank/Ranney

winner of Keyport/Donovan Catholic at 4th seeded St. John Vianney

winner of Middletown North/Freehold Township at 3rd seeded Rumson

winner of Jackson Liberty/Raritan vs. winner of Point Beach/CBA

winner of St. Rose/Jackson Memorial vs. winner of Southern/Holmdel

winner of 18th seeded Point Boro at 15th seeded Central at 2nd seeded Marlboro

QUARTERFINALS

The Elite 8 will be held Sunday February 20 at Middletown South

winner of Howell/Manalapan/Red Bank Catholic vs. winner of Monmouth/Brick Memorial/Shore/Manchester

winner of Pinelands/Manasquan/Red Bank/Ranney vs. winner of Keyport/Donovan/St. John Vianney

winner of Middletown North/Freehold Township/Rumson vs. winner of Jackson Liberty/Raritan/Point Beach/CBA

winner of St. Rose/Jackson Memorial/Southern/Holmdel vs. winner of 18th seeded Point Boro/Central/2nd seeded Marlboro

SEMIFINALS

The semis are Thurs February 24 in Toms River





FINAL

The championship is set for Saturday February 26 in Toms River



