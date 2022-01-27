H/W/S Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament features teams from three western NJ counties. The top 3 teams got byes into the quarterfinals.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Pope John over Hunterdon Central
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Pope John over Hackettstown
PRELIMINARY ROUND
The preliminary round will be held by Saturday January 29
20th seeded Belvidere at 9th seeded Warren Hills
17th seeded Sussex Tech at 12th seeded High Point
16th seeded Vernon at 13th seeded Lenape Valley
18th seeded North Warren at 11th seeded North Hunterdon
19th seeded South Hunterdon at 10th seeded Newton
1ST ROUND
Saturday February 5
winner of Belvidere/Warren Hills at 8th seeded Sparta
winner of Sussex Tech/High Point at 5th seeded Delaware Valley
winner of Vernon/Lenape Valley at 4th seeded Hunterdon Central
winner of North Warren/North Hunterdon at 6th seeded Wallkill Valley
winner of South Hunterdon/Newton at 7th seeded Phillipsburg
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday February 12
winner of Belvidere/Warren Hills/Sparta at top seeded Hackettstown
winner of Sussex Tech/High Point/Delaware Valley vs. winner of Vernon/Lenape Valley/Hunterdon Central
winner of North Warren/North Hunterdon/Wallkill Valley at 3rd seeded Pope John
winner of South Hunterdon/Newton/Phillipsburg at 2nd seeded Voorhees
SEMIFINALS
Saturday February 19
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday February 26
at Centenary University
TWO YEARS AGO
Hunterdon Central halted Hackesttstown 55-48 in ot. Johannson & 6 foot 2 Jr. Eric Molto divided 24. Jr. Shawn Morgan scored 17 for Hackettstown
3 YEARS AGO
Sparta came back to beat. Phillipsburg 56-53. 6 foot 3 Marist bound Sr. Jack Cavanaugh had 22 second half points. 6 foot 3 Washington & Lee bound Sr. Richie Manigault scored 25 with 5 treys for Phillipsburg.
4 YEARS AGO
Pope John beat North Hunterdon 70-63. 6 foot Sacred Heart bound Sr. Aaron Clarke scored 20.
5 YEARS AGO
Hunterdon Central held down Delaware Valley 75-30. 6 foot 4 Sr. Tucker Richardson scored 13.
6 YEARS AGO
Pope John held off Hunterdon Central 73-66. 6-foot-7 So. Samba Diallo scored 24 and 6-foot-2 Jr. Tucker Richardson 21 for Hunterdon Central.
7 YEARS AGO
Pope John held down Hackettstown 76-47. 6-foot-2 Holy Cross bound Sr. Matt Zignorski and 6-foot-9 Syracuse bound Sr. Moustapha Diagne divided 36.
8 YEARS AGO
Pope John pulled away late for a 61-46 win over Sparta. 6-foot-3 So. James Scott led the balanced attack with 17. 6-foot Sr. Matthew Chemis paced Sparta with 15. 6-foot-2 Jr. Matt Zignorski with 12 points and 5 assists in championship was named Tournament MVP.
