 NJHoops - H/W/S Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-27 13:40:54 -0600') }} basketball Edit

H/W/S Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022

Darien Santos
Darien Santos
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament features teams from three western NJ counties. The top 3 teams got byes into the quarterfinals.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK

Pope John over Hunterdon Central

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Pope John over Hackettstown

PRELIMINARY ROUND

The preliminary round will be held by Saturday January 29

20th seeded Belvidere at 9th seeded Warren Hills

17th seeded Sussex Tech at 12th seeded High Point

16th seeded Vernon at 13th seeded Lenape Valley

18th seeded North Warren at 11th seeded North Hunterdon

19th seeded South Hunterdon at 10th seeded Newton

1ST ROUND

Saturday February 5

winner of Belvidere/Warren Hills at 8th seeded Sparta

winner of Sussex Tech/High Point at 5th seeded Delaware Valley

winner of Vernon/Lenape Valley at 4th seeded Hunterdon Central

winner of North Warren/North Hunterdon at 6th seeded Wallkill Valley

winner of South Hunterdon/Newton at 7th seeded Phillipsburg

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday February 12

winner of Belvidere/Warren Hills/Sparta at top seeded Hackettstown

winner of Sussex Tech/High Point/Delaware Valley vs. winner of Vernon/Lenape Valley/Hunterdon Central

winner of North Warren/North Hunterdon/Wallkill Valley at 3rd seeded Pope John

winner of South Hunterdon/Newton/Phillipsburg at 2nd seeded Voorhees

SEMIFINALS

Saturday February 19



CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday February 26

at Centenary University


TWO YEARS AGO

Hunterdon Central halted Hackesttstown 55-48 in ot. Johannson & 6 foot 2 Jr. Eric Molto divided 24. Jr. Shawn Morgan scored 17 for Hackettstown

3 YEARS AGO

Sparta came back to beat. Phillipsburg 56-53. 6 foot 3 Marist bound Sr. Jack Cavanaugh had 22 second half points. 6 foot 3 Washington & Lee bound Sr. Richie Manigault scored 25 with 5 treys for Phillipsburg.

4 YEARS AGO

Pope John beat North Hunterdon 70-63. 6 foot Sacred Heart bound Sr. Aaron Clarke scored 20.

5 YEARS AGO

Hunterdon Central held down Delaware Valley 75-30. 6 foot 4 Sr. Tucker Richardson scored 13.

6 YEARS AGO

Pope John held off Hunterdon Central 73-66. 6-foot-7 So. Samba Diallo scored 24 and 6-foot-2 Jr. Tucker Richardson 21 for Hunterdon Central.

7 YEARS AGO

Pope John held down Hackettstown 76-47. 6-foot-2 Holy Cross bound Sr. Matt Zignorski and 6-foot-9 Syracuse bound Sr. Moustapha Diagne divided 36.

8 YEARS AGO

Pope John pulled away late for a 61-46 win over Sparta. 6-foot-3 So. James Scott led the balanced attack with 17. 6-foot Sr. Matthew Chemis paced Sparta with 15. 6-foot-2 Jr. Matt Zignorski with 12 points and 5 assists in championship was named Tournament MVP.

2020 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament

Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament Wrap 2019

2018 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament

2017 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament

2015 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}