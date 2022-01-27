H/W/S Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022

winner of Sussex Tech/High Point/Delaware Valley vs. winner of Vernon/Lenape Valley/Hunterdon Central

The preliminary round will be held by Saturday January 29

The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament features teams from three western NJ counties. The top 3 teams got byes into the quarterfinals.

TWO YEARS AGO

Hunterdon Central halted Hackesttstown 55-48 in ot. Johannson & 6 foot 2 Jr. Eric Molto divided 24. Jr. Shawn Morgan scored 17 for Hackettstown

3 YEARS AGO

Sparta came back to beat. Phillipsburg 56-53. 6 foot 3 Marist bound Sr. Jack Cavanaugh had 22 second half points. 6 foot 3 Washington & Lee bound Sr. Richie Manigault scored 25 with 5 treys for Phillipsburg.

4 YEARS AGO

Pope John beat North Hunterdon 70-63. 6 foot Sacred Heart bound Sr. Aaron Clarke scored 20.

5 YEARS AGO

Hunterdon Central held down Delaware Valley 75-30. 6 foot 4 Sr. Tucker Richardson scored 13.

6 YEARS AGO

Pope John held off Hunterdon Central 73-66. 6-foot-7 So. Samba Diallo scored 24 and 6-foot-2 Jr. Tucker Richardson 21 for Hunterdon Central.

7 YEARS AGO

Pope John held down Hackettstown 76-47. 6-foot-2 Holy Cross bound Sr. Matt Zignorski and 6-foot-9 Syracuse bound Sr. Moustapha Diagne divided 36.

8 YEARS AGO

Pope John pulled away late for a 61-46 win over Sparta. 6-foot-3 So. James Scott led the balanced attack with 17. 6-foot Sr. Matthew Chemis paced Sparta with 15. 6-foot-2 Jr. Matt Zignorski with 12 points and 5 assists in championship was named Tournament MVP.

