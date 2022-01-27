Passaic County Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022
The seeds and schedule for the 50th annual Passaic County Tournament were released.
The top four seeds were given byes into the quarterfinals.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
PRE-SEASON PICK -
Paterson Kennedy over Paterson Eastside
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK -
Paterson Charter over Paterson Kennedy
THE SCHEDULE
PLAY IN GAMES
Thursday, Jan. 27 at higher seed
15th seeded Hawthorne shut down 18th seeded Paterson ASA 70-26. Jr. Ryan McFarlane scored 18.
17th seeded Manchester at 16th seeded West Milford
PRELIMINARY ROUND
By Saturday, Jan. 29 at higher seed
Friday, Jan. 28
14th seeded Eastern Christian at 11th seeded Pompton Lakes
Saturday, Jan. 29
Hawthorne at 10th seeded Passaic ASA
13th seeded Lakeland at 12th seeded Passaic
winner of Manchester/West Milford at 9th seeded Clifton
OPENING ROUND
By Saturday, Feb. 5 at higher seed
winner of Eastern Christian/Pompton Lakes at 6th seeded Wayne Hills
winner Paterson ASA/Hawthorne/Passaic ASA at 7th seeded Passaic Valley
winner of Lakeland/Passaic at 5th seeded DePaul
winner of Manchester/West Milford/Clifton at 8th seeded Passaic Tech.
QUARTERFINALS
By Saturday, Feb. 12 at higher seed
winner of Eastern Christian/Pompton Lakes/Wayne Hills at 3rd seeded Wayne Valley
winner Paterson ASA/Hawthorne/Passaic ASA/Passaic Valley at 2nd seeded Kennedy
winner of Lakeland/Passaic/DePaul at 4th seeded Eastside
winner of Manchester/West Milford/Clifton/Passaic Tech at top seeded Paterson Charter
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, Feb. 19 at Clifton
Noon and 2 p.m.
FINAL
at Wayne Valley
Saturday, Feb. 26 at Wayne Valley
TWO YEARS AGO:
Paterson Kennedy got past Paterson Eastside 84-50. Harrison scored 18.
THREE YEARS AGO:
Paterson Kennedy edged Clifton 48-45. 6 foot 6 Sr. Avante Gilbert and 6 foot 3 Sr. Jahmir Tyrell both had 10.
4 YEARS AGO
Wayne Hills upset Paterson Kennedy 55-51. 6 foot 1 Sr. Justin Wills went for 20. Colon contributed 22 for Kennedy.
5 YEARS AGO
Due to the investigation of ineligible players at Paterson Eastside, they pulled out of the tournament and Paterson Kennedy was declared the winners
6 YEARS AGO
2nd seeded Paterson Eastside edged 4th seeded Wayne Valley 49-46. 5-foot-9 Jr. Nhazir Smith tallied 19. 5-foot-11 Sr. Nick Giuliano scored 20 for Wayne Valley.
7 YEARS AGO
The championship game was not held and Paterson Eastside was awarded the title because Paterson Kennedy was disqualified due to having an ineligible player sitting on their bench during the semifinals.
