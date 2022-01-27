Passaic County Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022

The top four seeds were given byes into the quarterfinals.

The seeds and schedule for the 50th annual Passaic County Tournament were released.

TWO YEARS AGO:

Paterson Kennedy got past Paterson Eastside 84-50. Harrison scored 18.

THREE YEARS AGO:



Paterson Kennedy edged Clifton 48-45. 6 foot 6 Sr. Avante Gilbert and 6 foot 3 Sr. Jahmir Tyrell both had 10.

4 YEARS AGO

Wayne Hills upset Paterson Kennedy 55-51. 6 foot 1 Sr. Justin Wills went for 20. Colon contributed 22 for Kennedy.

5 YEARS AGO

Due to the investigation of ineligible players at Paterson Eastside, they pulled out of the tournament and Paterson Kennedy was declared the winners

6 YEARS AGO

2nd seeded Paterson Eastside edged 4th seeded Wayne Valley 49-46. 5-foot-9 Jr. Nhazir Smith tallied 19. 5-foot-11 Sr. Nick Giuliano scored 20 for Wayne Valley.

7 YEARS AGO

The championship game was not held and Paterson Eastside was awarded the title because Paterson Kennedy was disqualified due to having an ineligible player sitting on their bench during the semifinals.