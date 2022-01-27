 NJHoops - Passaic County Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-27 13:22:23 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Passaic County Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022

Asim Jones
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The seeds and schedule for the 50th annual Passaic County Tournament were released.

The top four seeds were given byes into the quarterfinals.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK -

Paterson Kennedy over Paterson Eastside

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK -

Paterson Charter over Paterson Kennedy

THE SCHEDULE

PLAY IN GAMES

Thursday, Jan. 27 at higher seed

15th seeded Hawthorne shut down 18th seeded Paterson ASA 70-26. Jr. Ryan McFarlane scored 18.

17th seeded Manchester at 16th seeded West Milford


PRELIMINARY ROUND

By Saturday, Jan. 29 at higher seed

Friday, Jan. 28

14th seeded Eastern Christian at 11th seeded Pompton Lakes

Saturday, Jan. 29

Hawthorne at 10th seeded Passaic ASA

13th seeded Lakeland at 12th seeded Passaic

winner of Manchester/West Milford at 9th seeded Clifton


OPENING ROUND

By Saturday, Feb. 5 at higher seed

winner of Eastern Christian/Pompton Lakes at 6th seeded Wayne Hills

winner Paterson ASA/Hawthorne/Passaic ASA at 7th seeded Passaic Valley

winner of Lakeland/Passaic at 5th seeded DePaul

winner of Manchester/West Milford/Clifton at 8th seeded Passaic Tech.


QUARTERFINALS

By Saturday, Feb. 12 at higher seed

winner of Eastern Christian/Pompton Lakes/Wayne Hills at 3rd seeded Wayne Valley

winner Paterson ASA/Hawthorne/Passaic ASA/Passaic Valley at 2nd seeded Kennedy

winner of Lakeland/Passaic/DePaul at 4th seeded Eastside

winner of Manchester/West Milford/Clifton/Passaic Tech at top seeded Paterson Charter


SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Feb. 19 at Clifton

Noon and 2 p.m.


FINAL

February 29, 2020

at Wayne Valley

Saturday, Feb. 26 at Wayne Valley



TWO YEARS AGO:

Paterson Kennedy got past Paterson Eastside 84-50. Harrison scored 18.

THREE YEARS AGO:

Paterson Kennedy edged Clifton 48-45. 6 foot 6 Sr. Avante Gilbert and 6 foot 3 Sr. Jahmir Tyrell both had 10.

4 YEARS AGO

Wayne Hills upset Paterson Kennedy 55-51. 6 foot 1 Sr. Justin Wills went for 20. Colon contributed 22 for Kennedy.

5 YEARS AGO

Due to the investigation of ineligible players at Paterson Eastside, they pulled out of the tournament and Paterson Kennedy was declared the winners

6 YEARS AGO

2nd seeded Paterson Eastside edged 4th seeded Wayne Valley 49-46. 5-foot-9 Jr. Nhazir Smith tallied 19. 5-foot-11 Sr. Nick Giuliano scored 20 for Wayne Valley.

7 YEARS AGO

The championship game was not held and Paterson Eastside was awarded the title because Paterson Kennedy was disqualified due to having an ineligible player sitting on their bench during the semifinals.

Passaic County Tournament Results/All Tournament Team 2020

Passaic County Tournament Results/All Tournament 2019

2018 Passaic County Tournament Wrap/All Tournament Team

2017 Passaic County Tournament Wrap/All Tournament Team

2016 Passaic County Tournament Wrap/All Tournament Team

2015 Passaic County Tournament Wrap/All Tournament Team

{{ article.author_name }}