{{ timeAgo('2022-02-15 10:49:35 -0600') }} basketball Edit

MAPL Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The Middle Atlantic Prep League (MAPL) includes the four NJ prestigious prep school and the two Pennsylvania schools. This year's event will be held at the Hill School in Pottstown Pennsylvania.

THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY -

NJ HOOPS PRE-SEASON PICK

Blair over Hun

NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Blair over Hun

1ST ROUND

Friday Feb 18 at Blair

6th seeded Mercersburg Academy PA vs 3rd seeded Hill School PA

5th seeded Lawrenceville vs 4th seeded Peddie

SEMIFINALS

Saturday Feb 19 at Blair

winner of Lawrenceville/Peddie vs. top seeded Blair

winner of Mercersburg Academy PA/Hill School PA vs 2nd seeded Hun

FINAL

Sunday Feb 20 at Blair

Championship


TWO YEARS AGO

Blair got past Hill 61-51. 6 foot 2 Jr. Jaylen Blakes notched 18. 6 foot 8 Yale bound Sr. Luke Kolaja added 13.

3 YEARS AGO

Blair climbed past Hill 65-56. Dingle dropped in 22.

4 YEARS AGO

Blair edged Hill 68-66. 6 foot 2 Jr. Jordan Dingle had 25 points. 6 foot 3 Wesleyan bound Sr. Gabe Ravetz had 15 including the game winner.

5 YEARS AGO

Peddie surprised Blair 71-63. 5-foot-10 Sr. Tyler Jones scored 15.

6 YEARS AGO

Blair beat Hill School 62-51 as 6-foot-10 Jr. Deng Gak scored 19.

7 YEARS AGO

Blair thwarted Hill 63-47. 6-foot-8 Notre Dame bound Sr. Elijah Burns had 18.

8 YEARS AGO

In the championship Blair lost to Hill 58-49 despite 22 from 6-foot-7 Virginia bound Sr. Marial Shayock.

