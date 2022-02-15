MAPL Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022

The Middle Atlantic Prep League (MAPL) includes the four NJ prestigious prep school and the two Pennsylvania schools. This year's event will be held at the Hill School in Pottstown Pennsylvania. THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY - NJ HOOPS PRE-SEASON PICK Blair over Hun NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK Blair over Hun 1ST ROUND Friday Feb 18 at Blair 6th seeded Mercersburg Academy PA vs 3rd seeded Hill School PA 5th seeded Lawrenceville vs 4th seeded Peddie SEMIFINALS Saturday Feb 19 at Blair winner of Lawrenceville/Peddie vs. top seeded Blair winner of Mercersburg Academy PA/Hill School PA vs 2nd seeded Hun FINAL Sunday Feb 20 at Blair Championship



TWO YEARS AGO Blair got past Hill 61-51. 6 foot 2 Jr. Jaylen Blakes notched 18. 6 foot 8 Yale bound Sr. Luke Kolaja added 13. 3 YEARS AGO Blair climbed past Hill 65-56. Dingle dropped in 22. 4 YEARS AGO Blair edged Hill 68-66. 6 foot 2 Jr. Jordan Dingle had 25 points. 6 foot 3 Wesleyan bound Sr. Gabe Ravetz had 15 including the game winner. 5 YEARS AGO Peddie surprised Blair 71-63. 5-foot-10 Sr. Tyler Jones scored 15. 6 YEARS AGO Blair beat Hill School 62-51 as 6-foot-10 Jr. Deng Gak scored 19. 7 YEARS AGO Blair thwarted Hill 63-47. 6-foot-8 Notre Dame bound Sr. Elijah Burns had 18. 8 YEARS AGO In the championship Blair lost to Hill 58-49 despite 22 from 6-foot-7 Virginia bound Sr. Marial Shayock.