Somerset County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022
The schedule and seeds for the Somerset County Tournament were released yesterday. The top 4 seeds get byes into the quarterfinals.
THE SKINNY
NJ HOOPS PRE-SEASON PICK
Gill St. Bernards over Rutgers Prep
NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Gill St. Bernards over Rutgers Prep
1ST ROUND
Feb 16
14th seeded Manville at 11th seeded Pingry
February 17
13th seeded Bernards at 12th seeded Somerville
15th seeded North Plainfield at 10th seeded Bridgewater
2ND ROUND
Saturday February 19
9th seeded Hillsborough at 8th seeded Immaculata
winner of Bernards/Somerville at 5th seeded Bound Brook
winner of Manville/Pingry at 6th seeded Franklin
winner of North Plainfield/Bridgewater at 7th seeded Ridge
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday February 22
Winner of Hillsborough/Immaculata at top seeded Gill St. bernards
winner of Bernards/Somerville/Bound Brook at 4th seeded Montgomery
winner of Manville/Pingry/Franklin at 3rd seeded Watchung Hills
winner of North Plainfield/Bridgewater/Ridge at 2nd seeded Rutgers Prep
SEMIFINALS
Thursday February 24 at higher seeds
FINAL
Saturday February 26 at Montgomery HS
TWO YEAR'S AGO
Rutgers Prep downed Watchung Hills 71-57. Oweh and 6 foot 6 Sacred Heart bound Sr. Nico Galette divided 40. Bressler had 20 for WH.
3 YEAR'S AGO
Gill St. Bernards climbed over Watchung Hills 73-53. Mulcahy had 20 points. Bressler hit for 21 for Watchung Hills.
4 YEAR'S AGO
Gill St. Bernards held off Rutgers Prep 56-54. 6 foot 5 Jr. Mulchay had 25 and 5 foot 8 Sr. Alex Schachne 18. 6 foot 3 Jr. Nahshon Battle tallied 11 for Rutgers Prep.
5 YEARS AGO
Gill St. Bernards got past Rutgers Prep 71-61. Schachne tallied 24.
6 YEARS AGO
Gill St. Bernard's held off Somerville 66-51. 6-foot Fr. Jake Betlow went for 21 with 7 treys. 6-foot-3 Sr. Randy Walko had 20 for Somerville.
7 YEARS AGO
Gill St. Bernards beat Ridge 48-39. 6-foot Sr. John Michael-Mea had 15.
8 YEARS AGO
Hillsborough edged Gill St. Bernards 53-52 in an overtime thriller. 5-foot-10 Sr. James Smithhad 14 including 4 big points in overtime. 6-foot-5 So. Tyus Battle had 22 for Gill.
Somerset County Tournament Results/All Tournament 2019