{{ timeAgo('2022-02-15 10:33:09 -0600') }} basketball

Somerset County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022

The schedule and seeds for the Somerset County Tournament were released yesterday. The top 4 seeds get byes into the quarterfinals.

THE SKINNY

NJ HOOPS PRE-SEASON PICK

Gill St. Bernards over Rutgers Prep

NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Gill St. Bernards over Rutgers Prep

1ST ROUND

Feb 16

14th seeded Manville at 11th seeded Pingry

February 17

13th seeded Bernards at 12th seeded Somerville

15th seeded North Plainfield at 10th seeded Bridgewater

2ND ROUND

Saturday February 19

9th seeded Hillsborough at 8th seeded Immaculata

winner of Bernards/Somerville at 5th seeded Bound Brook

winner of Manville/Pingry at 6th seeded Franklin

winner of North Plainfield/Bridgewater at 7th seeded Ridge

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday February 22

Winner of Hillsborough/Immaculata at top seeded Gill St. bernards

winner of Bernards/Somerville/Bound Brook at 4th seeded Montgomery

winner of Manville/Pingry/Franklin at 3rd seeded Watchung Hills

winner of North Plainfield/Bridgewater/Ridge at 2nd seeded Rutgers Prep

SEMIFINALS

Thursday February 24 at higher seeds


FINAL

Saturday February 26 at Montgomery HS



TWO YEAR'S AGO

Rutgers Prep downed Watchung Hills 71-57. Oweh and 6 foot 6 Sacred Heart bound Sr. Nico Galette divided 40. Bressler had 20 for WH.

3 YEAR'S AGO

Gill St. Bernards climbed over Watchung Hills 73-53. Mulcahy had 20 points. Bressler hit for 21 for Watchung Hills.

4 YEAR'S AGO

Gill St. Bernards held off Rutgers Prep 56-54. 6 foot 5 Jr. Mulchay had 25 and 5 foot 8 Sr. Alex Schachne 18. 6 foot 3 Jr. Nahshon Battle tallied 11 for Rutgers Prep.

5 YEARS AGO

Gill St. Bernards got past Rutgers Prep 71-61. Schachne tallied 24.

6 YEARS AGO

Gill St. Bernard's held off Somerville 66-51. 6-foot Fr. Jake Betlow went for 21 with 7 treys. 6-foot-3 Sr. Randy Walko had 20 for Somerville.

7 YEARS AGO

Gill St. Bernards beat Ridge 48-39. 6-foot Sr. John Michael-Mea had 15.

8 YEARS AGO

Hillsborough edged Gill St. Bernards 53-52 in an overtime thriller. 5-foot-10 Sr. James Smithhad 14 including 4 big points in overtime. 6-foot-5 So. Tyus Battle had 22 for Gill.

Somerset County Tournament Results/All Tournament 2019

Somerset County Tournament Wrap/All Tournament Team 2020

