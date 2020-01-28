Passaic County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2020
The seeds and schedule for the 50th annual Passaic County Tournament were released.
The top four seeds were given byes into the quarterfinals.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Paterson Kennedy over Clifton
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK -
Paterson Kennedy over Paterson Charter
THE SCHEDULE
PLAY IN GAMES
By January 30, 2020
19th seeded Paterson ASA at 14th seeded Passaic ASA
18th seeded Hawthorne Christian at 15th seeded Eastern Christian
17th seeded Pompton Lakes at 16th seeded West Milford
PRELIMINARY ROUND
By February 1, 2020
Winner of Paterson ASA/Passaic ASA at 11th seeded Hawthorne
Winner of Hawthorne Christian/Eastern Christian at 10th seeded Passaic Tech
13th seeded Lakeland at 12th seeded Clifton
Winner of Pompton Lakes/West Milford at 9th seeded Wayne Hills
OPENING ROUND
By February 8, 2020
Winner of Hawthorne Christian/Eastern Christian/Passaic Tech at 7th seeded Manchester
winner of Paterson ASA/Passaic ASA/Hawthorne at 6th seeded Paterson Eastside
Winner of Lakeland/Clifton at 5th seeded Passaic
Winner of Pompton Lakes/West Milford/Wayne Hills at 8th seeded Passaic Valley
QUARTERFINALS
By February 15, 2020
Winner of Hawthorne Christian/Eastern Christian/Passaic/Manchester at 2nd seeded Paterson Charter
winner of Paterson ASA/Passaic ASA/Hawthorne/Paterson Eastside at 3rd seeded Depaul
Winner of Lakeland/Clifton/Passaic at 4th seeded Wayne Valley
Winner of Pompton Lakes/West Milford/Wayne Hills/Passaic Valley at top seeded Paterson Kennedy
SEMIFINALS
February 22, 2020
at Paterson Kennedy 3 & 4:30
FINAL
February 29, 2020
12:00 at Wayne Valley
LAST SEASON:
Paterson Kennedy edged Clifton 48-45. 6 foot 6 Sr. Avante Gilbert and 6 foot 3 Sr. Jahmir Tyrell both had 10.