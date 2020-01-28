The seeds and schedule for the 50th annual Passaic County Tournament were released.

The top four seeds were given byes into the quarterfinals.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK -

Paterson Kennedy over Clifton

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK -

Paterson Kennedy over Paterson Charter

THE SCHEDULE

PLAY IN GAMES

By January 30, 2020

19th seeded Paterson ASA at 14th seeded Passaic ASA

18th seeded Hawthorne Christian at 15th seeded Eastern Christian

17th seeded Pompton Lakes at 16th seeded West Milford

PRELIMINARY ROUND

By February 1, 2020

Winner of Paterson ASA/Passaic ASA at 11th seeded Hawthorne

Winner of Hawthorne Christian/Eastern Christian at 10th seeded Passaic Tech

13th seeded Lakeland at 12th seeded Clifton

Winner of Pompton Lakes/West Milford at 9th seeded Wayne Hills

OPENING ROUND

By February 8, 2020

Winner of Hawthorne Christian/Eastern Christian/Passaic Tech at 7th seeded Manchester

winner of Paterson ASA/Passaic ASA/Hawthorne at 6th seeded Paterson Eastside

Winner of Lakeland/Clifton at 5th seeded Passaic

Winner of Pompton Lakes/West Milford/Wayne Hills at 8th seeded Passaic Valley

QUARTERFINALS

By February 15, 2020

Winner of Hawthorne Christian/Eastern Christian/Passaic/Manchester at 2nd seeded Paterson Charter

winner of Paterson ASA/Passaic ASA/Hawthorne/Paterson Eastside at 3rd seeded Depaul

Winner of Lakeland/Clifton/Passaic at 4th seeded Wayne Valley

Winner of Pompton Lakes/West Milford/Wayne Hills/Passaic Valley at top seeded Paterson Kennedy

SEMIFINALS

February 22, 2020

at Paterson Kennedy 3 & 4:30





FINAL

February 29, 2020

12:00 at Wayne Valley





LAST SEASON:

Paterson Kennedy edged Clifton 48-45. 6 foot 6 Sr. Avante Gilbert and 6 foot 3 Sr. Jahmir Tyrell both had 10.