THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

Hudson Catholic over Marist

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Marist over St. Peter's Prep

PLAY IN ROUND

Sat Feb 15

17th seeded University Charter at 16th seeded McNair

PRELIMINARY ROUND

Tues Feb 18

Winner of University Charter/McNair at 9th seeded Hoboken

13th seeded Bayonne at 12th seeded Secaucus

14th seeded Harrison at 11th seeded Kearny

15th seeded Ferris at 10th seeded Dickinson

1ST ROUND

Thurs Feb 20

Winner of University Charter/McNair/Hoboken at 8th seeded Union City

Winner of Bayonne/Secaucus at 5th seeded Snyder

Winner of Harrison/Kearny at 6th seeded Memorial

Winner of Ferris/Dickinson at 7th seeded Lincoln

QUARTERFINALS

Sat Feb 22

Winner of University Charter/McNair/Hoboken/Union City at top seeded St. Peter's Prep

Winner of Bayonne/Secaucus/Snyder at 4th seeded North Bergen

Winner of Harrison/Kearny/Memorial at 3rd seeded Marist

Winner of Ferris/Dickinson/Lincoln at 2nd seeded Hudson Catholic

SEMIFINALS:

Tues Feb 25 at High Tech HS

Winner of University Charter/McNair/Hoboken/Union City/St. Peter's Prep vs. Winner of Bayonne/Secaucus/Snyder/North Bergen

Winner of Harrison/Kearny/Memorial/Marist vs. Winner of Ferris/Dickinson/Lincoln/Hudson Catholic

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sat Feb 29 at High Tech HS

LAST YEAR

Union City upset Marist 64-55. Johnson scored 22. 6 foot 5 Sr. Angelo Santiago tallied 19 for Marist

TWO YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic beat St. Peter's 62-52. 6 foot Villanova bound Sr. Jahvon Quinerly had 22.

THREE YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic held off St. Peter's 48-32 with 6 foot Jr. Jahvon Quinerly scoring 20.

FOUR YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic defeated St. Peter's Prep 74-55. 6 foot 2 So. Luther Muhammad had 30. 5 foot 11 So. Jahvon Quinerly added 23. 6 foot 1 So. Brendan Thiele had 24 with 5 treys for St. Peter's

FIVE YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic edged Marist 51-48. 6-foot Sr. Nassir Barrino scored 14.

SIX YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic ousted St. Peter's Prep 50-47. 5-foot-10 JR Lynch tallied 14.