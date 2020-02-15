Hudson County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2020
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Hudson Catholic over Marist
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Marist over St. Peter's Prep
PLAY IN ROUND
Sat Feb 15
17th seeded University Charter at 16th seeded McNair
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Tues Feb 18
Winner of University Charter/McNair at 9th seeded Hoboken
13th seeded Bayonne at 12th seeded Secaucus
14th seeded Harrison at 11th seeded Kearny
15th seeded Ferris at 10th seeded Dickinson
1ST ROUND
Thurs Feb 20
Winner of University Charter/McNair/Hoboken at 8th seeded Union City
Winner of Bayonne/Secaucus at 5th seeded Snyder
Winner of Harrison/Kearny at 6th seeded Memorial
Winner of Ferris/Dickinson at 7th seeded Lincoln
QUARTERFINALS
Sat Feb 22
Winner of University Charter/McNair/Hoboken/Union City at top seeded St. Peter's Prep
Winner of Bayonne/Secaucus/Snyder at 4th seeded North Bergen
Winner of Harrison/Kearny/Memorial at 3rd seeded Marist
Winner of Ferris/Dickinson/Lincoln at 2nd seeded Hudson Catholic
SEMIFINALS:
Tues Feb 25 at High Tech HS
Winner of University Charter/McNair/Hoboken/Union City/St. Peter's Prep vs. Winner of Bayonne/Secaucus/Snyder/North Bergen
Winner of Harrison/Kearny/Memorial/Marist vs. Winner of Ferris/Dickinson/Lincoln/Hudson Catholic
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sat Feb 29 at High Tech HS
LAST YEAR
Union City upset Marist 64-55. Johnson scored 22. 6 foot 5 Sr. Angelo Santiago tallied 19 for Marist
TWO YEARS AGO
Hudson Catholic beat St. Peter's 62-52. 6 foot Villanova bound Sr. Jahvon Quinerly had 22.
THREE YEARS AGO
Hudson Catholic held off St. Peter's 48-32 with 6 foot Jr. Jahvon Quinerly scoring 20.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Hudson Catholic defeated St. Peter's Prep 74-55. 6 foot 2 So. Luther Muhammad had 30. 5 foot 11 So. Jahvon Quinerly added 23. 6 foot 1 So. Brendan Thiele had 24 with 5 treys for St. Peter's
FIVE YEARS AGO
Hudson Catholic edged Marist 51-48. 6-foot Sr. Nassir Barrino scored 14.
SIX YEARS AGO
Hudson Catholic ousted St. Peter's Prep 50-47. 5-foot-10 JR Lynch tallied 14.