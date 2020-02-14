Middlesex County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2020
31 teams were entered in this annual event.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
St. Thomas Aquinas over St. Joseph's Metuchen
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
PLAY IN ROUND
Fri February 14
25th seeded Perth Amboy Tech at 24th seeded Woodbridge
28th seeded South Amboy at 21st seeded Iselin Kennedy
29th seeded Piscataway Tech at 20th seeded Timothy Christian
30th seeded Calvary Christian at 19th seeded Middlesex
27th seeded South River at 22nd seeded Sayreville
26th seeded East Brunswick Tech at 23rd seeded Metuchen
31st seeded Highland Park at 18th seeded JP Stevens
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Tuesday February 18
17th seeded Spotswood at 16th seeded Wardlaw
Winner of South Amboy/Iselin Kennedy at 12th seeded Monroe
Winner of Perth Amboy Tech/Woodbridge at 9th seeded Perth Amboy
Winner of Piscataway Tech/Timothy Christian at 13th seeded Piscataway
Winner of Calvary Christian/Middlesex at 14th seeded Old Bridge
Winner of South River/Sayreville at 11th seeded East Brunswick
Winner of East Brunswick Tech/Metuchen at 10th seeded North Brunswick
Winner of Highland Park/JP Stevens at 15th seeded South Plainfield
2ND ROUND
Thur Feb 20
Winner of Spotswood/ Wardlaw at top seeded St. Joseph's Metuchen
Winner of Perth Amboy Tech/Woodbridge/Perth Amboy at 8th seeded Dunellen
Winner of South Amboy/Iselin Kennedy/Monroe at 5th seeded Carteret
Winner of Piscataway Tech/Timothy Christian/Piscataway at 4th seeded South Brunswick
Winner of Calvary Christian/Middlesex/Old Bridge at 3rd seeded New Brunswick
Winner of South River/Sayreville/East Brunswick at 6th seeded Edison
Winner of East Brunswick Tech/Metuchen/North Brunswick at 7th seeded Colonia
Winner of Highland Park/JP Stevens/South Plainfield at 2nd seeded St Thomas Aquinas
QUARTERFINALS
Sunday February 23
Winner of Spotswood/ Wardlaw/Joseph's Metuchen vs.Winner of Perth Amboy Tech/Woodbridge/Perth Amboy/Dunellen
Winner of South Amboy/Iselin Kennedy/Monroe/Carteret vs. Winner of Piscataway Tech/Timothy Christian/Piscataway/South Brunswick
Winner of Calvary Christian/Middlesex/Old Bridge/New Brunswick vs. Winner of South River/Sayreville/East Brunswick/ Edison
Winner of East Brunswick Tech/Metuchen/North Brunswick/Colonia vs. Winner of Highland Park/JP Stevens/South Plainfield/St Thomas Aquinas
SEMIFINALS
Sun Feb 23
Winner of Spotswood/ Wardlaw/Joseph's Metuchen/Perth Amboy Tech/Woodbridge/Perth Amboy/Dunellen vs. Winner of South Amboy/Iselin Kennedy/Monroe/Carteret/Piscataway Tech/Timothy Christian/Piscataway/South Brunswick
Winner of Calvary Christian/Middlesex/Old Bridge/New Brunswick/South River/Sayreville/East Brunswick/ Edison vs. Winner of East Brunswick Tech/Metuchen/North Brunswick/Colonia/Highland Park/JP Stevens/South Plainfield/St Thomas Aquinas
FINAL
Fri Feb 22 at Middlesex CC
LAST YEAR
St. Joseph's Metuchen edged Piscataway 49-46. Fresco scored 14.
TWO YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen edged Colonia 46-43. 6 foot 1 So. KShawn Schulters tallied 13.
THREE YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen beat Sayreville 50-44. West went for 17.
FOUR YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen beat South Brunswick 56-48. 6-foot-7 So. Alanzo Frink scored 25.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Colonia topped St. Joseph's Metuchen.
SIX YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen beat East Brunswick 59-45 with Townes scoring 22. Bell rang for 21 for East Brunswick.