31 teams were entered in this annual event.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

St. Thomas Aquinas over St. Joseph's Metuchen

PLAY IN ROUND

Fri February 14

25th seeded Perth Amboy Tech at 24th seeded Woodbridge

28th seeded South Amboy at 21st seeded Iselin Kennedy

29th seeded Piscataway Tech at 20th seeded Timothy Christian

30th seeded Calvary Christian at 19th seeded Middlesex

27th seeded South River at 22nd seeded Sayreville

26th seeded East Brunswick Tech at 23rd seeded Metuchen

31st seeded Highland Park at 18th seeded JP Stevens

PRELIMINARY ROUND

Tuesday February 18

17th seeded Spotswood at 16th seeded Wardlaw

Winner of South Amboy/Iselin Kennedy at 12th seeded Monroe

Winner of Perth Amboy Tech/Woodbridge at 9th seeded Perth Amboy

Winner of Piscataway Tech/Timothy Christian at 13th seeded Piscataway

Winner of Calvary Christian/Middlesex at 14th seeded Old Bridge

Winner of South River/Sayreville at 11th seeded East Brunswick

Winner of East Brunswick Tech/Metuchen at 10th seeded North Brunswick

Winner of Highland Park/JP Stevens at 15th seeded South Plainfield





2ND ROUND

Thur Feb 20

Winner of Spotswood/ Wardlaw at top seeded St. Joseph's Metuchen

Winner of Perth Amboy Tech/Woodbridge/Perth Amboy at 8th seeded Dunellen

Winner of South Amboy/Iselin Kennedy/Monroe at 5th seeded Carteret

Winner of Piscataway Tech/Timothy Christian/Piscataway at 4th seeded South Brunswick

Winner of Calvary Christian/Middlesex/Old Bridge at 3rd seeded New Brunswick

Winner of South River/Sayreville/East Brunswick at 6th seeded Edison

Winner of East Brunswick Tech/Metuchen/North Brunswick at 7th seeded Colonia

Winner of Highland Park/JP Stevens/South Plainfield at 2nd seeded St Thomas Aquinas

QUARTERFINALS

Sunday February 23

Winner of Spotswood/ Wardlaw/Joseph's Metuchen vs.Winner of Perth Amboy Tech/Woodbridge/Perth Amboy/Dunellen

Winner of South Amboy/Iselin Kennedy/Monroe/Carteret vs. Winner of Piscataway Tech/Timothy Christian/Piscataway/South Brunswick

Winner of Calvary Christian/Middlesex/Old Bridge/New Brunswick vs. Winner of South River/Sayreville/East Brunswick/ Edison

Winner of East Brunswick Tech/Metuchen/North Brunswick/Colonia vs. Winner of Highland Park/JP Stevens/South Plainfield/St Thomas Aquinas

SEMIFINALS

Sun Feb 23

Winner of Spotswood/ Wardlaw/Joseph's Metuchen/Perth Amboy Tech/Woodbridge/Perth Amboy/Dunellen vs. Winner of South Amboy/Iselin Kennedy/Monroe/Carteret/Piscataway Tech/Timothy Christian/Piscataway/South Brunswick

Winner of Calvary Christian/Middlesex/Old Bridge/New Brunswick/South River/Sayreville/East Brunswick/ Edison vs. Winner of East Brunswick Tech/Metuchen/North Brunswick/Colonia/Highland Park/JP Stevens/South Plainfield/St Thomas Aquinas

FINAL

Fri Feb 22 at Middlesex CC





LAST YEAR

St. Joseph's Metuchen edged Piscataway 49-46. Fresco scored 14.

TWO YEARS AGO

St. Joseph's Metuchen edged Colonia 46-43. 6 foot 1 So. KShawn Schulters tallied 13.

THREE YEARS AGO

St. Joseph's Metuchen beat Sayreville 50-44. West went for 17.

FOUR YEARS AGO

St. Joseph's Metuchen beat South Brunswick 56-48. 6-foot-7 So. Alanzo Frink scored 25.

FIVE YEARS AGO





Colonia topped St. Joseph's Metuchen.

SIX YEARS AGO

St. Joseph's Metuchen beat East Brunswick 59-45 with Townes scoring 22. Bell rang for 21 for East Brunswick.



