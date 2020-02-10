News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-10 15:32:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NJ Prep A Tournament Seeds/Schedules 2020

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

NJ PREP AThere were 4 teams entered in this annual event for NJ Prep and Independent schools. Games are played at higher seeds.THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNYTHE PRE-SEASON PICKBlair over St. Benedict'sT...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}