The Middle Atlantic Prep League (MAPL) includes the four NJ prestigious prep school and the two Pennsylvania schools. This year's event will be held at the Hill School in Pottstown Pennsylvania. THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY - NJ HOOPS PRE-SEASON PICK Blair over Hill NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK Blair over Hill 1ST ROUND Friday Feb 7 6:45 3rd seeded Hun vs. 6th seeded Lawrenceville 8:30 4th seeded Mercersburg vs. 5th seeded Peddie SEMIFINALS The semifinals Saturday Feb 8 5:45 & 7:45 winner Hun/Lawrenceville vs. 2nd seeded Blair winner Mercersburg/Peddie vs. top seeded Hill

FINAL Sunday Feb 9 2:00 Championship

LAST YEAR Blair climbed past Hill 65-56. Dingle dropped in 22. TWO YEARS AGO Blair edged Hill 68-66. 6 foot 2 Jr. Jordan Dingle had 25 points. 6 foot 3 Wesleyan bound Sr. Gabe Ravetz had 15 including the game winner. THREE YEARS AGO Peddie surprised Blair 71-63. 5-foot-10 Sr. Tyler Jones scored 15. FOUR YEARS AGO Blair beat Hill School 62-51 as 6-foot-10 Jr. Deng Gak scored 19. FIVE YEARS AGO Blair thwarted Hill 63-47. 6-foot-8 Notre Dame bound Sr. Elijah Burns had 18.

SIX YEARS AGO In the championship Blair lost to Hill 58-49 despite 22 from 6-foot-7 Virginia bound Sr. Marial Shayock.