The Middle Atlantic Prep League (MAPL) includes the four NJ prestigious prep school and the two Pennsylvania schools. This year's event will be held at the Hill School in Pottstown Pennsylvania.
Blair over Hill
1ST ROUND
Friday Feb 7
6:45 3rd seeded Hun vs. 6th seeded Lawrenceville
8:30 4th seeded Mercersburg vs. 5th seeded Peddie
SEMIFINALS
The semifinals Saturday Feb 8
5:45 & 7:45
winner Hun/Lawrenceville vs. 2nd seeded Blair
winner Mercersburg/Peddie vs. top seeded Hill
FINAL
Sunday Feb 9
2:00 Championship
Blair climbed past Hill 65-56. Dingle dropped in 22.
TWO YEARS AGO
Blair edged Hill 68-66. 6 foot 2 Jr. Jordan Dingle had 25 points. 6 foot 3 Wesleyan bound Sr. Gabe Ravetz had 15 including the game winner.
THREE YEARS AGO
Peddie surprised Blair 71-63. 5-foot-10 Sr. Tyler Jones scored 15.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Blair beat Hill School 62-51 as 6-foot-10 Jr. Deng Gak scored 19.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Blair thwarted Hill 63-47. 6-foot-8 Notre Dame bound Sr. Elijah Burns had 18.
SIX YEARS AGO
In the championship Blair lost to Hill 58-49 despite 22 from 6-foot-7 Virginia bound Sr. Marial Shayock.
MAPL Tournament Results & All Tournament Team 2019
