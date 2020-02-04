News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-04 08:17:39 -0600') }} basketball Edit

MAPL Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2020

Blair - 2019 MAPL Champions
Blair - 2019 MAPL Champions
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The Middle Atlantic Prep League (MAPL) includes the four NJ prestigious prep school and the two Pennsylvania schools. This year's event will be held at the Hill School in Pottstown Pennsylvania.

THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY -

NJ HOOPS PRE-SEASON PICK

Blair over Hill

NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Blair over Hill

1ST ROUND

Friday Feb 7

6:45 3rd seeded Hun vs. 6th seeded Lawrenceville

8:30 4th seeded Mercersburg vs. 5th seeded Peddie

SEMIFINALS

The semifinals Saturday Feb 8

5:45 & 7:45

winner Hun/Lawrenceville vs. 2nd seeded Blair

winner Mercersburg/Peddie vs. top seeded Hill

FINAL

Sunday Feb 9

2:00 Championship

LAST YEAR

Blair climbed past Hill 65-56. Dingle dropped in 22.

TWO YEARS AGO

Blair edged Hill 68-66. 6 foot 2 Jr. Jordan Dingle had 25 points. 6 foot 3 Wesleyan bound Sr. Gabe Ravetz had 15 including the game winner.

THREE YEARS AGO

Peddie surprised Blair 71-63. 5-foot-10 Sr. Tyler Jones scored 15.

FOUR YEARS AGO

Blair beat Hill School 62-51 as 6-foot-10 Jr. Deng Gak scored 19.

FIVE YEARS AGO

Blair thwarted Hill 63-47. 6-foot-8 Notre Dame bound Sr. Elijah Burns had 18.

SIX YEARS AGO

In the championship Blair lost to Hill 58-49 despite 22 from 6-foot-7 Virginia bound Sr. Marial Shayock.

MAPL Tournament Results & All Tournament Team 2019

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 25 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}