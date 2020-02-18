The schedule and seeds for the Somerset County Tournament were released yesterday. The top 4 seeds get byes into the quarterfinals.

THE SKINNY

NJ HOOPS PRE-SEASON PICK

Gill St. Bernards over Rutgers Prep

NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Rutgers Prep over Gill St. Bernards

1ST ROUND

Action tips off Thursday February 20 with first-round games

16th seeded Somerset Tech at 9th seeded Franklin

13th seeded Bridgewater at 12th seeded Bernards

14th seeded North Plainfield at 11th seeded Hillsborough

15th seeded Manville at 10th seeded Pingry

2ND ROUND

Saturday February 22

Winner of Somerset Tech/Franklin at 8th seeded Ridge

Winner of Bridgewater/Bernards at 5th seeded Somerville

Winner of North Plainfield/Hillsborough at 6th seeded Montgomery

Winner of Manville/Pingry at 7th seeded Bound Brook

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday February 25

Winner of Somerset Tech/Franklin/Ridge at top seeded Rutgers Prep

Winner of Bridgewater/Bernards/Somerville at 4th seeded Immaculata

Winner of North Plainfield/Hillsborough/Montgomery at 3rd seeded Watchung Hills

Winner of Manville/PingryBound Brook at 2nd seeded Gill St. Bernards

SEMIFINALS

Thursday February 27 at higher seeds

Winner of Somerset Tech/Franklin/Ridge/Rutgers Prep vs. Winner of Bridgewater/Bernards/Somerville/Immaculata

Winner of North Plainfield/Hillsborough/Montgomery/Watchung Hills vs. Winner of Manville/PingryBound Brook/Gill St. Bernards

FINAL

Saturday February 29 at Montgomery HS





LAST YEAR

Gill St. Bernards climbed over Watchung Hills 73-53. Mulcahy had 20 points. Bressler hit for 21 for Watchung Hills.

TWO YEAR'S AGO

Gill St. Bernards held off Rutgers Prep 56-54. 6 foot 5 Jr. Mulchay had 25 and 5 foot 8 Sr. Alex Schachne 18. 6 foot 3 Jr. Nahshon Battle tallied 11 for Rutgers Prep.

THREE YEARS AGO

Gill St. Bernards got past Rutgers Prep 71-61. Schachne tallied 24.

FOUR YEARS AGO

Gill St. Bernard's held off Somerville 66-51. 6-foot Fr. Jake Betlow went for 21 with 7 treys. 6-foot-3 Sr. Randy Walko had 20 for Somerville.

FIVE YEARS AGO

Gill St. Bernards beat Ridge 48-39. 6-foot Sr. John Michael-Mea had 15.

SIX YEARS AGO

Hillsborough edged Gill St. Bernards 53-52 in an overtime thriller. 5-foot-10 Sr. James Smithhad 14 including 4 big points in overtime. 6-foot-5 So. Tyus Battle had 22 for Gill.

