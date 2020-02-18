Somerset County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2020
The schedule and seeds for the Somerset County Tournament were released yesterday. The top 4 seeds get byes into the quarterfinals.
THE SKINNY
Gill St. Bernards over Rutgers Prep
NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Rutgers Prep over Gill St. Bernards
1ST ROUND
Action tips off Thursday February 20 with first-round games
16th seeded Somerset Tech at 9th seeded Franklin
13th seeded Bridgewater at 12th seeded Bernards
14th seeded North Plainfield at 11th seeded Hillsborough
15th seeded Manville at 10th seeded Pingry
2ND ROUND
Saturday February 22
Winner of Somerset Tech/Franklin at 8th seeded Ridge
Winner of Bridgewater/Bernards at 5th seeded Somerville
Winner of North Plainfield/Hillsborough at 6th seeded Montgomery
Winner of Manville/Pingry at 7th seeded Bound Brook
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday February 25
Winner of Somerset Tech/Franklin/Ridge at top seeded Rutgers Prep
Winner of Bridgewater/Bernards/Somerville at 4th seeded Immaculata
Winner of North Plainfield/Hillsborough/Montgomery at 3rd seeded Watchung Hills
Winner of Manville/PingryBound Brook at 2nd seeded Gill St. Bernards
SEMIFINALS
Thursday February 27 at higher seeds
Winner of Somerset Tech/Franklin/Ridge/Rutgers Prep vs. Winner of Bridgewater/Bernards/Somerville/Immaculata
Winner of North Plainfield/Hillsborough/Montgomery/Watchung Hills vs. Winner of Manville/PingryBound Brook/Gill St. Bernards
FINAL
Saturday February 29 at Montgomery HS
Gill St. Bernards climbed over Watchung Hills 73-53. Mulcahy had 20 points. Bressler hit for 21 for Watchung Hills.
TWO YEAR'S AGO
Gill St. Bernards held off Rutgers Prep 56-54. 6 foot 5 Jr. Mulchay had 25 and 5 foot 8 Sr. Alex Schachne 18. 6 foot 3 Jr. Nahshon Battle tallied 11 for Rutgers Prep.
THREE YEARS AGO
Gill St. Bernards got past Rutgers Prep 71-61. Schachne tallied 24.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Gill St. Bernard's held off Somerville 66-51. 6-foot Fr. Jake Betlow went for 21 with 7 treys. 6-foot-3 Sr. Randy Walko had 20 for Somerville.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Gill St. Bernards beat Ridge 48-39. 6-foot Sr. John Michael-Mea had 15.
SIX YEARS AGO
Hillsborough edged Gill St. Bernards 53-52 in an overtime thriller. 5-foot-10 Sr. James Smithhad 14 including 4 big points in overtime. 6-foot-5 So. Tyus Battle had 22 for Gill.