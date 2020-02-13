Mercer County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2020
15 teams made the cut for this event.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Trenton Catholic over Notre Dame
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Trenton Catholic over
PRELIMINARY ROUND
17th seeded Hopewell Valley at 16th seeded Ewing
1ST ROUND
First round contests will be played by Wednesday February 19.
Winner of Hopewell Valley/Ewing at top seeded Hightstown
9th seeded Lawrence at 8th seeded Princeton Day
12th seeded Pennington at 5th seeded Allentown
13th seeded West Windsor South at 4th seeded Trenton Catholic
14th seeded Steinert at 3rd seeded Nottingham
11th seeded Hamilton West at 6th seeded Notre Dame
10th seeded Trenton at 7th seeded Princeton
15th seeded West Windsor North at 2nd seeded Robbinsville
QUARTERFINALS
The Elite 8 games will be played Friday February 21 at higher seeds
Winner of Lawrence/Princeton Day vs. Winner of Hopewell Valley/Ewing/Hightstown
Winner of Pennington/Allentown vs. winner of West Windsor South/Trenton Catholic
Winner of Steinert/Nottingham vs. winner of Hamilton West/Notre Dame
Winner of Trenton/Princeton vs. winner of West Windsor North/Robbinsville
SEMIFINALS
Final Four games were held Wednesday February 26 at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton
4:30 & 7:30
FINAL
The championship is set for Friday February 28 at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton
7:00
Trenton Catholic topped Trenton 62-57. Battle netted 25.
TWO YEARS AGO
Nottingham trimmed Trenton Catholic 60-59. 6 foot 5 Sr. Darrell Johnson notched 22.
THREE YEARS AGO
Trenton Catholic trimmed Ewing 59-57. 6-foot-4 Fr. Jamir Watkins tallied 14.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Notre Dame topped Trenton Catholic 70-62. 6-foot-1 Sr. Troy Jones had 23.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Trenton Catholic topped Notre Dame 67-53. 6-foot-5 Syracuse bound Sr. Malachi Richardson had 19.
SIX YEARS AGO
Trenton Catholic handled Ewing 77-62 as Richardson went for 27. 6-foot-6 Temple bound Sr. Trey Lowe had 27 for Ewing.