15 teams made the cut for this event.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

Trenton Catholic over Notre Dame

Trenton Catholic over

PRELIMINARY ROUND

17th seeded Hopewell Valley at 16th seeded Ewing

1ST ROUND

First round contests will be played by Wednesday February 19.

Winner of Hopewell Valley/Ewing at top seeded Hightstown

9th seeded Lawrence at 8th seeded Princeton Day

12th seeded Pennington at 5th seeded Allentown

13th seeded West Windsor South at 4th seeded Trenton Catholic

14th seeded Steinert at 3rd seeded Nottingham

11th seeded Hamilton West at 6th seeded Notre Dame

10th seeded Trenton at 7th seeded Princeton

15th seeded West Windsor North at 2nd seeded Robbinsville

QUARTERFINALS

The Elite 8 games will be played Friday February 21 at higher seeds

Winner of Lawrence/Princeton Day vs. Winner of Hopewell Valley/Ewing/Hightstown

Winner of Pennington/Allentown vs. winner of West Windsor South/Trenton Catholic

Winner of Steinert/Nottingham vs. winner of Hamilton West/Notre Dame

Winner of Trenton/Princeton vs. winner of West Windsor North/Robbinsville

SEMIFINALS

Final Four games were held Wednesday February 26 at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton

4:30 & 7:30

FINAL

The championship is set for Friday February 28 at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton

7:00



