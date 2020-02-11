Union County Tournament Seeds/Schedule
Seeds were announced for the Union County Tournament
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Patrick School over Roselle Catholic
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Patrick School over Roselle Catholic
IN PRELIMINARY PLAY-IN GAME
21st seeded Brearley at 20th seeded Dayton
1ST ROUND GAMES
Wednesday February 12
16th seeded Hillside at 9th seeded Union
17th seeded Sinai Christian at 8th seeded Plainfield
13th seeded Governor Livingston at 12th seeded Scotch Plains
Winner of Brearley/Dayton at 5th seeded Westfield
15th seeded New Providence at 10th seeded Rahway
18th seeded Roselle at 7th seeded Summit
14th seeded Cranford at 11th seeded Oratory
19th seeded Johnson at 6th seeded Union Catholic
2ND ROUND GAMES
Wednesday Feb 19
Winner of Hillside/Union vs. winner of Sinai Christian/ Plainfield
Winner of Governor Livingston/Scotch Plains vs. Winner of Brearley/Dayton/Westfield
Winner of New Providence/Rahway vs. Winner of Roselle/Summit
Winner of Cranford/Oratory vs. Winner of Johnson/Union Catholic
QUARTERFINALS
February 22
Rahway HS & Kean University
Winner of Hillside/Union/Sinai Christian/Plainfield vs. Patrick School
Winner of Governor Livingston/Scotch Plains/Brearley/Dayton/Westfield vs. Linden
Winner of New Providence/Rahway/Roselle/Summit vs. Roselle Catholic
Winner of Cranford/Oratory/Johnson/Union Catholic vs. Elizabeth
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday February 26
At Kean University Doubleheader
FINAL
Saturday February 29 at Kean at 6:00
LAST YEAR
Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 71-66. 6 foot 2 UNLV bound Sr. Josh Pierre-Louis led with 20. Vasquez had 24 for Patrick School
TWO YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 68-58. Horton had 20 and 6 foot 6 Jr. Khalil Whitney had 17. Manuel led the Patrick School with 24.
THREE YEARS AGO
Patrick School topped Linden 58-44 as 6 foot 11 Sr. Nick Richards had 24 points and 14 rebounds.
FOUR YEARS AGO
The Patrick School trimmed Roselle Catholic 58-54 in double overtime. 5-foot-10 Jr. Jordan Walker scored 13. 6-foot-4 Sr. Matt Bullock had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Roselle Catholic.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Linden surprised Roselle Catholic 60-56 as 5-foot-10 Sr. Otis Livingston scored 21, 13 in the final quarter.
SIX YEARS AGO
The Patrick School pulled away in the final minute for a 62-54 win over Linden. 6-foot-3 Sr. Dupree McBrayer had 25 to carry the winners. 6-foot-8 Sr. Quadri Moore had 14 for Linden.
Union County Tournament Results/All Tournament Team 2019
