News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-11 17:16:24 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Union County Tournament Seeds/Schedule

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Seeds were announced for the Union County Tournament

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

Patrick School over Roselle Catholic

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Patrick School over Roselle Catholic

IN PRELIMINARY PLAY-IN GAME

21st seeded Brearley at 20th seeded Dayton

1ST ROUND GAMES

Wednesday February 12

16th seeded Hillside at 9th seeded Union

17th seeded Sinai Christian at 8th seeded Plainfield

13th seeded Governor Livingston at 12th seeded Scotch Plains

Winner of Brearley/Dayton at 5th seeded Westfield

15th seeded New Providence at 10th seeded Rahway

18th seeded Roselle at 7th seeded Summit

14th seeded Cranford at 11th seeded Oratory

19th seeded Johnson at 6th seeded Union Catholic

2ND ROUND GAMES

Wednesday Feb 19

Winner of Hillside/Union vs. winner of Sinai Christian/ Plainfield

Winner of Governor Livingston/Scotch Plains vs. Winner of Brearley/Dayton/Westfield

Winner of New Providence/Rahway vs. Winner of Roselle/Summit

Winner of Cranford/Oratory vs. Winner of Johnson/Union Catholic

QUARTERFINALS

February 22

Rahway HS & Kean University

Winner of Hillside/Union/Sinai Christian/Plainfield vs. Patrick School

Winner of Governor Livingston/Scotch Plains/Brearley/Dayton/Westfield vs. Linden

Winner of New Providence/Rahway/Roselle/Summit vs. Roselle Catholic

Winner of Cranford/Oratory/Johnson/Union Catholic vs. Elizabeth

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday February 26

At Kean University Doubleheader


FINAL

Saturday February 29 at Kean at 6:00


LAST YEAR

Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 71-66. 6 foot 2 UNLV bound Sr. Josh Pierre-Louis led with 20. Vasquez had 24 for Patrick School

TWO YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 68-58. Horton had 20 and 6 foot 6 Jr. Khalil Whitney had 17. Manuel led the Patrick School with 24.

THREE YEARS AGO

Patrick School topped Linden 58-44 as 6 foot 11 Sr. Nick Richards had 24 points and 14 rebounds.

FOUR YEARS AGO

The Patrick School trimmed Roselle Catholic 58-54 in double overtime. 5-foot-10 Jr. Jordan Walker scored 13. 6-foot-4 Sr. Matt Bullock had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Roselle Catholic.

FIVE YEARS AGO

Linden surprised Roselle Catholic 60-56 as 5-foot-10 Sr. Otis Livingston scored 21, 13 in the final quarter.

SIX YEARS AGO

The Patrick School pulled away in the final minute for a 62-54 win over Linden. 6-foot-3 Sr. Dupree McBrayer had 25 to carry the winners. 6-foot-8 Sr. Quadri Moore had 14 for Linden.

Union County Tournament Results/All Tournament Team 2019

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 24 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}