Saturday February 29 at Kean at 6:00

Winner of Cranford/Oratory/Johnson/Union Catholic vs. Elizabeth

Winner of New Providence/Rahway/Roselle/Summit vs. Roselle Catholic

Winner of Governor Livingston/Scotch Plains/Brearley/Dayton/Westfield vs. Linden

Winner of Hillside/Union/Sinai Christian/Plainfield vs. Patrick School

Winner of Cranford/Oratory vs. Winner of Johnson/Union Catholic

Winner of New Providence/Rahway vs. Winner of Roselle/Summit

Winner of Governor Livingston/Scotch Plains vs. Winner of Brearley/Dayton/Westfield

Winner of Hillside/Union vs. winner of Sinai Christian/ Plainfield

15th seeded New Providence at 10th seeded Rahway

Winner of Brearley/Dayton at 5th seeded Westfield

Seeds were announced for the Union County Tournament

LAST YEAR

Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 71-66. 6 foot 2 UNLV bound Sr. Josh Pierre-Louis led with 20. Vasquez had 24 for Patrick School

TWO YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 68-58. Horton had 20 and 6 foot 6 Jr. Khalil Whitney had 17. Manuel led the Patrick School with 24.

THREE YEARS AGO

Patrick School topped Linden 58-44 as 6 foot 11 Sr. Nick Richards had 24 points and 14 rebounds.



FOUR YEARS AGO

The Patrick School trimmed Roselle Catholic 58-54 in double overtime. 5-foot-10 Jr. Jordan Walker scored 13. 6-foot-4 Sr. Matt Bullock had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Roselle Catholic.



FIVE YEARS AGO

Linden surprised Roselle Catholic 60-56 as 5-foot-10 Sr. Otis Livingston scored 21, 13 in the final quarter.

SIX YEARS AGO

The Patrick School pulled away in the final minute for a 62-54 win over Linden. 6-foot-3 Sr. Dupree McBrayer had 25 to carry the winners. 6-foot-8 Sr. Quadri Moore had 14 for Linden.

