Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2020
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament features teams from three western NJ counties. The top 2 teams got byes into the quarterfinals.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Hunterdon Central over Pope John
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Hunterdon Central over Hackettstown
PRELIMINARY ROUND
The preliminary round will be held by Saturday February 1, 2020
20th seeded Belvidere at 9th seeded Kittatinny
16th seeded Pope John at 13th seeded Phillipsburg
17th seeded Lenape Valley at 12th seeded Warren Hills
18th seeded North Warren at 11th seeded Voorhees
15th seeded Sussex Tech at 14th seeded Vernon
19th seeded Hopatcong at 10th seeded South Hunterdon
1ST ROUND
Saturday February 8
Winner of Belvidere/Kittatinny at 8th seeded Delaware Valley
Winner of Pope John/Phillipsburg at 4th seeded Newton
Winner of Lenape Valley/Warren Hills at 5th seeded North Hunterdon
winner of North Warren/Voorhees at 6th seeded High Point
winner of Sussex Tech/Vernon at 3rd seeded Hunterdon Central
Winner of Hopatcong/South Hunterdon at 7th seeded Wallkill Valley
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday February 15
Winner of Belvidere/Kittatinny/Delaware Valley at top seeded Hackettstown
Winner of Pope John/Phillipsburg/Newton vs. Winner of Lenape Valley/Warren Hills/North Hunterdon
winner of North Warren/Voorhees/High Point vs. winner of Sussex Tech/Vernon/Hunterdon Central
Winner of Hopatcong/South Hunterdon/Wallkill Valley at 2nd seeded Sparta
SEMIFINALS
Saturday February 22
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday February 28
at Centenary University
7:00
LAST YEAR
Sparta came back to beat. Phillipsburg 56-53. 6 foot 3 Marist bound Sr. Jack Cavanaugh had 22 second half points. 6 foot 3 Washington & Lee bound Sr. Richie Manigault scored 25 with 5 treys for Phillipsburg.
TWO YEARS AGO
Pope John beat North Hunterdon 70-63. 6 foot Sacred Heart bound Sr. Aaron Clarke scored 20.
THREE YEARS AGO
Hunterdon Central held down Delaware Valley 75-30. 6 foot 4 Sr. Tucker Richardson scored 13.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Pope John held off Hunterdon Central 73-66. 6-foot-7 So. Samba Diallo scored 24 and 6-foot-2 Jr. Tucker Richardson 21 for Hunterdon Central.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Pope John held down Hackettstown 76-47. 6-foot-2 Holy Cross bound Sr. Matt Zignorski and 6-foot-9 Syracuse bound Sr. Moustapha Diagne divided 36.
SIX YEARS AGO
Pope John pulled away late for a 61-46 win over Sparta. 6-foot-3 So. James Scott led the balanced attack with 17. 6-foot Sr. Matthew Chemis paced Sparta with 15. 6-foot-2 Jr. Matt Zignorski with 12 points and 5 assists in championship was named Tournament MVP.
