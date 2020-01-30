News More News
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2020

2019 Champions - Sparta
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament features teams from three western NJ counties. The top 2 teams got byes into the quarterfinals.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK

Hunterdon Central over Pope John

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Hunterdon Central over Hackettstown

PRELIMINARY ROUND

The preliminary round will be held by Saturday February 1, 2020

20th seeded Belvidere at 9th seeded Kittatinny

16th seeded Pope John at 13th seeded Phillipsburg

17th seeded Lenape Valley at 12th seeded Warren Hills

18th seeded North Warren at 11th seeded Voorhees

15th seeded Sussex Tech at 14th seeded Vernon

19th seeded Hopatcong at 10th seeded South Hunterdon

1ST ROUND

Saturday February 8

Winner of Belvidere/Kittatinny at 8th seeded Delaware Valley

Winner of Pope John/Phillipsburg at 4th seeded Newton

Winner of Lenape Valley/Warren Hills at 5th seeded North Hunterdon

winner of North Warren/Voorhees at 6th seeded High Point

winner of Sussex Tech/Vernon at 3rd seeded Hunterdon Central

Winner of Hopatcong/South Hunterdon at 7th seeded Wallkill Valley

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday February 15

Winner of Belvidere/Kittatinny/Delaware Valley at top seeded Hackettstown

Winner of Pope John/Phillipsburg/Newton vs. Winner of Lenape Valley/Warren Hills/North Hunterdon

winner of North Warren/Voorhees/High Point vs. winner of Sussex Tech/Vernon/Hunterdon Central

Winner of Hopatcong/South Hunterdon/Wallkill Valley at 2nd seeded Sparta

SEMIFINALS

Saturday February 22


CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday February 28

at Centenary University

7:00



LAST YEAR

Sparta came back to beat. Phillipsburg 56-53. 6 foot 3 Marist bound Sr. Jack Cavanaugh had 22 second half points. 6 foot 3 Washington & Lee bound Sr. Richie Manigault scored 25 with 5 treys for Phillipsburg.

TWO YEARS AGO

Pope John beat North Hunterdon 70-63. 6 foot Sacred Heart bound Sr. Aaron Clarke scored 20.

THREE YEARS AGO

Hunterdon Central held down Delaware Valley 75-30. 6 foot 4 Sr. Tucker Richardson scored 13.

FOUR YEARS AGO

Pope John held off Hunterdon Central 73-66. 6-foot-7 So. Samba Diallo scored 24 and 6-foot-2 Jr. Tucker Richardson 21 for Hunterdon Central.

FIVE YEARS AGO

Pope John held down Hackettstown 76-47. 6-foot-2 Holy Cross bound Sr. Matt Zignorski and 6-foot-9 Syracuse bound Sr. Moustapha Diagne divided 36.

SIX YEARS AGO

Pope John pulled away late for a 61-46 win over Sparta. 6-foot-3 So. James Scott led the balanced attack with 17. 6-foot Sr. Matthew Chemis paced Sparta with 15. 6-foot-2 Jr. Matt Zignorski with 12 points and 5 assists in championship was named Tournament MVP.

