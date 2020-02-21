The Region 19 Junior College Tournament tipped this week in D-3 and D-2. The region includes NJ, Delaware and eastern Pennsylvania.

FIRST ROUND

Saturday February 22

9th seeded Valley Forge at 8th seeded Passaic CC

11th seeded Delaware CC at 6th seeded Middlesex CC

10th seeded Rowan College Cumberland County at 7th seeded Brookdale

SECOND ROUND

Tuesday February 26

Winner of Valley Forge/Passaic CC at top seeded Northampton

5th seeded Camden CC at 4th seeded Philadelphia CC

Winner of Delaware CC/Middlesex CC at 3rd seeded Union CC

Winner of Rowan College Cumberland County/Brookdale CC at 2nd seeded Montgomery CC

SEMIFINALS

Saturday March 29 at Northampton CC

5:00 & 7:00

FINAL

SUNDAY March 1

at at Northampton CC

2:30

LAST YEAR

Middlesex CC edged Union CC 68-67. Letrell West scored 24 and was named MVP. Burno tallied 24 for Union CC.

TWO YEARS AGO

Brookdale beat Cumberland 70-62. Goode had 25 and was named Tournament MVP. 6 foot Fr. Kevin Clark (Miami FL) came off the bench to score 21 for Cumberland.

THREE YEARS AGO

Brookdale trimmed Camden 72-69. 6-foot-3 So. James Wright tallied 15 points. 6-foot So. Kerry Kirkwood was named MVP.

FOUR YEARS AGO

Philadelphia CC edged Brookdale 55-54 despite 27 from Mason Jones

FIVE YEARS AGO

Philadelphia CC emerged with the championship

SIX YEARS AGO

Brookdale CC won the title