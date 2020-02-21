Region 19 D-3 Juco Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2020
The Region 19 Junior College Tournament tipped this week in D-3 and D-2. The region includes NJ, Delaware and eastern Pennsylvania.
FIRST ROUND
Saturday February 22
9th seeded Valley Forge at 8th seeded Passaic CC
11th seeded Delaware CC at 6th seeded Middlesex CC
10th seeded Rowan College Cumberland County at 7th seeded Brookdale
SECOND ROUND
Tuesday February 26
Winner of Valley Forge/Passaic CC at top seeded Northampton
5th seeded Camden CC at 4th seeded Philadelphia CC
Winner of Delaware CC/Middlesex CC at 3rd seeded Union CC
Winner of Rowan College Cumberland County/Brookdale CC at 2nd seeded Montgomery CC
SEMIFINALS
Saturday March 29 at Northampton CC
5:00 & 7:00
FINAL
SUNDAY March 1
at at Northampton CC
2:30
Middlesex CC edged Union CC 68-67. Letrell West scored 24 and was named MVP. Burno tallied 24 for Union CC.
TWO YEARS AGO
Brookdale beat Cumberland 70-62. Goode had 25 and was named Tournament MVP. 6 foot Fr. Kevin Clark (Miami FL) came off the bench to score 21 for Cumberland.
THREE YEARS AGO
Brookdale trimmed Camden 72-69. 6-foot-3 So. James Wright tallied 15 points. 6-foot So. Kerry Kirkwood was named MVP.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Philadelphia CC edged Brookdale 55-54 despite 27 from Mason Jones
FIVE YEARS AGO
Philadelphia CC emerged with the championship
SIX YEARS AGO
Brookdale CC won the title