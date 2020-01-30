Bergen County Jamboree Seeds & Schedules 2020
The seeds for the 64th annual Bergen Jamboree were announced
24 teams were selected for the field. Three teams are ranked in NJ Hoops top 20.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Bergen Catholic over Don Bosco
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Bergen Catholic over Don Bosco
FIRST ROUND
Saturday February 1
at Bergen Catholic
11:00 17th seeded Hasbrouck Heights vs. 16th seeded Bogota
12:45 22nd seeded Becton vs. 11th seeded Ridgefield Park
2:30 19th seeded Garfield vs. 14th seeded Dumont
at Westwood
11:00 23rd seeded Midland Park vs. 10th seeded Fair Lawn
12:45 21st seeded Leonia at 12th seeded Dwight-Morrow
2:30 24th seeded st. Mary's Rutherford vs. 9th seeded Pascack Hills
at Indian Hills
1:00 18th seeded Cresskill vs. 15th seeded Mahwah
2:30 20th seeded Dwight-Englewood vs. 13th seeded Saddle River Day
SWEET 16
Saturday February 8
at Northern Highlands HS & at Tenafly HS
winner of Hasbrouck Heights/Bogota vs. top seeded Bergen Catholic
winner of St. Mary's Rutherford/Pascack Hills vs. 8th seeded Ramapo
winner of Leonia/Dwight-Morrow vs. 5th seeded Paramus Catholic
winner of Dwight-Englewood/Saddle River Day vs. 4th seeded Ramsey
winner of Becton/Ridgefield Park vs. 6th seeded Hackensack
winner of Garfield/Dumont vs. 3rd seeded Don Bosco
winner of Midland Park/Fair Lawn vs. 7th seeded Ridgewood
winner of Cresskill/Mahwah vs. 2nd seeded St. Joseph's Montvale
QUARTERFINALS
at FDU
Sunday February 16
winner of Hasbrouck Heights/Bogota/Bergen Catholic vs. winner of St. Mary's Rutherford/Pascack Hills/Ramapo
winner of Leonia/Dwight-Morrow/Paramus Catholic vs. winner of Dwight-Englewood/Saddle River Day/Ramsey
winner of Becton/Ridgefield Park/Hackensack vs. winner of Garfield/Dumont/Don Bosco
winner of Midland Park/Fair Lawn/Ridgewood vs. winner of Cresskill/Mahwah/St. Joseph's Montvale
SEMIFINALS
at FDU
Saturday February 22
4:00
6:00
FINAL
at FDU
Friday February 28
7:00
LAST YEAR
Bergen Catholic shut down Don Bosco 54-41. Edert tallied 21
TWO YEARS AGO
Don Bosco beat Bergen Catholic 54-38. 6 foot 6 Rutgers bound Sr. Ron Harper had 25 with 6 treys.
THREE YEAR AGO
Don Bosco edged Bergen Catholic 53-52. Earlington scored 12.
FOUR YEARS AGO
4th seeded St. Joseph's Montvale upset 2nd seeded Don Bosco 69-54. 6-foot-3 Howard bound Sr. Nate Garvey and 5-foot-9 Jr. Chauncey Hawkins each had 20.
FIVE YEARS AGO
3rd seeded Bergen Catholic beat 5th seeded Teaneck 66-44. 6-foot-2 Sr. Justin Salem scored 27.
SIX YEARS AGO
2nd seeded Teaneck beat top seeded Don Bosco 59-52 as 6-foot Sr. Corrie Brown scored 14. 6-foot-6 Sr. Boston College bound football player Tom Sweeney had 18 for Don Bosco.
Bergen County Jamboree Wrap & All Tournament Team 2019