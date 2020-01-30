The seeds for the 64th annual Bergen Jamboree were announced

24 teams were selected for the field. Three teams are ranked in NJ Hoops top 20.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK

Bergen Catholic over Don Bosco

FIRST ROUND

Saturday February 1

at Bergen Catholic

11:00 17th seeded Hasbrouck Heights vs. 16th seeded Bogota

12:45 22nd seeded Becton vs. 11th seeded Ridgefield Park

2:30 19th seeded Garfield vs. 14th seeded Dumont

at Westwood

11:00 23rd seeded Midland Park vs. 10th seeded Fair Lawn

12:45 21st seeded Leonia at 12th seeded Dwight-Morrow

2:30 24th seeded st. Mary's Rutherford vs. 9th seeded Pascack Hills

at Indian Hills

1:00 18th seeded Cresskill vs. 15th seeded Mahwah

2:30 20th seeded Dwight-Englewood vs. 13th seeded Saddle River Day

SWEET 16

Saturday February 8

at Northern Highlands HS & at Tenafly HS

winner of Hasbrouck Heights/Bogota vs. top seeded Bergen Catholic

winner of St. Mary's Rutherford/Pascack Hills vs. 8th seeded Ramapo

winner of Leonia/Dwight-Morrow vs. 5th seeded Paramus Catholic

winner of Dwight-Englewood/Saddle River Day vs. 4th seeded Ramsey

winner of Becton/Ridgefield Park vs. 6th seeded Hackensack

winner of Garfield/Dumont vs. 3rd seeded Don Bosco

winner of Midland Park/Fair Lawn vs. 7th seeded Ridgewood

winner of Cresskill/Mahwah vs. 2nd seeded St. Joseph's Montvale

QUARTERFINALS

at FDU

Sunday February 16

winner of Hasbrouck Heights/Bogota/Bergen Catholic vs. winner of St. Mary's Rutherford/Pascack Hills/Ramapo

winner of Leonia/Dwight-Morrow/Paramus Catholic vs. winner of Dwight-Englewood/Saddle River Day/Ramsey

winner of Becton/Ridgefield Park/Hackensack vs. winner of Garfield/Dumont/Don Bosco

winner of Midland Park/Fair Lawn/Ridgewood vs. winner of Cresskill/Mahwah/St. Joseph's Montvale





SEMIFINALS

at FDU

Saturday February 22

4:00

6:00

FINAL

at FDU

Friday February 28

7:00



