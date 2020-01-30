News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 17:38:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Bergen County Jamboree Seeds & Schedules 2020

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The seeds for the 64th annual Bergen Jamboree were announced

24 teams were selected for the field. Three teams are ranked in NJ Hoops top 20.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK

Bergen Catholic over Don Bosco

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Bergen Catholic over Don Bosco

FIRST ROUND

Saturday February 1

at Bergen Catholic

11:00 17th seeded Hasbrouck Heights vs. 16th seeded Bogota

12:45 22nd seeded Becton vs. 11th seeded Ridgefield Park

2:30 19th seeded Garfield vs. 14th seeded Dumont

at Westwood

11:00 23rd seeded Midland Park vs. 10th seeded Fair Lawn

12:45 21st seeded Leonia at 12th seeded Dwight-Morrow

2:30 24th seeded st. Mary's Rutherford vs. 9th seeded Pascack Hills

at Indian Hills

1:00 18th seeded Cresskill vs. 15th seeded Mahwah

2:30 20th seeded Dwight-Englewood vs. 13th seeded Saddle River Day

SWEET 16

Saturday February 8

at Northern Highlands HS & at Tenafly HS

winner of Hasbrouck Heights/Bogota vs. top seeded Bergen Catholic

winner of St. Mary's Rutherford/Pascack Hills vs. 8th seeded Ramapo

winner of Leonia/Dwight-Morrow vs. 5th seeded Paramus Catholic

winner of Dwight-Englewood/Saddle River Day vs. 4th seeded Ramsey

winner of Becton/Ridgefield Park vs. 6th seeded Hackensack

winner of Garfield/Dumont vs. 3rd seeded Don Bosco

winner of Midland Park/Fair Lawn vs. 7th seeded Ridgewood

winner of Cresskill/Mahwah vs. 2nd seeded St. Joseph's Montvale

QUARTERFINALS

at FDU

Sunday February 16

winner of Hasbrouck Heights/Bogota/Bergen Catholic vs. winner of St. Mary's Rutherford/Pascack Hills/Ramapo

winner of Leonia/Dwight-Morrow/Paramus Catholic vs. winner of Dwight-Englewood/Saddle River Day/Ramsey

winner of Becton/Ridgefield Park/Hackensack vs. winner of Garfield/Dumont/Don Bosco

winner of Midland Park/Fair Lawn/Ridgewood vs. winner of Cresskill/Mahwah/St. Joseph's Montvale


SEMIFINALS

at FDU

Saturday February 22

4:00

6:00

FINAL

at FDU

Friday February 28

7:00


LAST YEAR

Bergen Catholic shut down Don Bosco 54-41. Edert tallied 21

TWO YEARS AGO

Don Bosco beat Bergen Catholic 54-38. 6 foot 6 Rutgers bound Sr. Ron Harper had 25 with 6 treys.

THREE YEAR AGO

Don Bosco edged Bergen Catholic 53-52. Earlington scored 12.

FOUR YEARS AGO

4th seeded St. Joseph's Montvale upset 2nd seeded Don Bosco 69-54. 6-foot-3 Howard bound Sr. Nate Garvey and 5-foot-9 Jr. Chauncey Hawkins each had 20.

FIVE YEARS AGO

3rd seeded Bergen Catholic beat 5th seeded Teaneck 66-44. 6-foot-2 Sr. Justin Salem scored 27.

SIX YEARS AGO

2nd seeded Teaneck beat top seeded Don Bosco 59-52 as 6-foot Sr. Corrie Brown scored 14. 6-foot-6 Sr. Boston College bound football player Tom Sweeney had 18 for Don Bosco.

Bergen County Jamboree Wrap & All Tournament Team 2019

Bergen Jamboree 2018

Bergen Jamboree 2017

Bergen Jamboree 2016

Bergen Jamboree 2015

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}