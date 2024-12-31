In Memoriam 2024

Unfortunately in 2023 we lost a lot of great people and within the state we saw the loss of a lot of great basketball people.
Here we remember some of them and maybe say a prayer for them and their families.
NJ HOOPERS
Dan Brix
St. Joseph's Metuchen
NJ Hoops #41 Class of 2012
Stonehill
Dan Brix RIP 2/23/24
Connor Laverty
Ocean City
NJ Hoops #96 in Class of 2016
Widener
Connor Laverty RIP 1/16/24
COACHES
Brian Coleman
Coach Sports U/Team Izod
Brian Coleman RIP 4/30/24
Greg Goodwin
former head coach Absegami HS
RIP Coach Greg Goodwin 7/10/24
Best wishes for a Happy 2025 to all!