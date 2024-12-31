Published Dec 31, 2024
In Memoriam 2024
Unfortunately in 2023 we lost a lot of great people and within the state we saw the loss of a lot of great basketball people.

Here we remember some of them and maybe say a prayer for them and their families.

NJ HOOPERS      

Dan Brix

St. Joseph's Metuchen

NJ Hoops #41 Class of 2012

Stonehill

Dan Brix RIP 2/23/24

Connor Laverty

Ocean City

NJ Hoops #96 in Class of 2016

Widener

Connor Laverty RIP 1/16/24

COACHES  

Brian Coleman

Coach Sports U/Team Izod

Brian Coleman RIP 4/30/24

Greg Goodwin

former head coach Absegami HS

RIP Coach Greg Goodwin 7/10/24

Best wishes for a Happy 2025 to all!