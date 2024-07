It is with a heavy heart that we report on the passing of former Absegami Head Coach Greg Goodwin.

Goodwin passed away at 63 from Cancer.

He also coaches the boys at St. James Carneys Point and Millville.

He found much success as the girls coach at Absegami.

Overall he was 406-252 in 28 seasons as a basketball coach and is a member of NJ Coaches and SJ Hall of Fame.