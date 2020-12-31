NJHoops - In Memoriam 2020

In Memoriam 2020
2020 was a tough year in many respects. As a nation we lost a lot of great people and within the state we saw the loss of a lot of great basketball people.
Here we remember some of them and maybe say a prayer for them and their families.
Marty Derer
Camden Catholic
Rutgers Camden
NJ Hoops Class of 1982
long time high school referee
Joe Forenza
North Bergen
Montclair State
former Assistant Coach Marist, Union Hill, loomfield Tech
Mike Goodson
6 foot 2
Elizabeth
Pittsburgh
NJ Hoops Class pf 1985
Donovan Guess
Leap Academy
Covenant College Prep
Mercer CC
NJ Hoops #51 Class of 2016
Tom Heinsohn
St. Michael's
Holy Cross
Boston Celtics
NJ Hoops Class of 1953
Jermaine Knight
5 foot 9
Phillipsburg
Rosemont
NJ Hoops Class of 2018
Chris Pina
Point Pleasant Beach
NJ Hoops #125 Class of 2018
