 NJHoops - In Memoriam 2020
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-31 13:01:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

In Memoriam 2020

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

2020 was a tough year in many respects. As a nation we lost a lot of great people and within the state we saw the loss of a lot of great basketball people.

Here we remember some of them and maybe say a prayer for them and their families.

Marty Derer
Marty Derer

Marty Derer

Camden Catholic

Rutgers Camden

NJ Hoops Class of 1982

long time high school referee


Joe Forenza
Joe Forenza

Joe Forenza

North Bergen

Montclair State

former Assistant Coach Marist, Union Hill, loomfield Tech

Mike Goodson

6 foot 2

Elizabeth

Pittsburgh

NJ Hoops Class pf 1985

Donovan Guess
Donovan Guess

Donovan Guess

Leap Academy

Covenant College Prep

Mercer CC

NJ Hoops #51 Class of 2016

Donovan Guess - RIP - 4/11/20

Tom Heinsohn
Tom Heinsohn

Tom Heinsohn

St. Michael's

Holy Cross

Boston Celtics

NJ Hoops Class of 1953

RIP Tom Heinsohn, the 2nd greatest NJ Hooper Ever? - 11/11/20

Jermaine Knight
Jermaine Knight

Jermaine Knight

5 foot 9

Phillipsburg

Rosemont

NJ Hoops Class of 2018

Jermaine Knight RIP - 11/29/20

Chris Pina
Chris Pina

Chris Pina

Point Pleasant Beach

NJ Hoops #125 Class of 2018

Chris Pina - RIP - 5/5/20

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}