It is with a heavy heart that we report on the passing of Coach Brian Coleman.

Coleman fought cancer for a number of years.

He had a long history of basketball in New Jersey, most prominently as the Coach of one of the powerhouse NJ AAU programs, Sports U/Team Izod.

He also spent time as an assistant on the high school level at St. Anthony's and Roselle Catholic.

NBA stars Naz Reid and Karl Anthony-Towns were among the stars that came up through the Sports U/Team Izod program.