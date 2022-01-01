In Memoriam 2021
2021 was another tough year in many respects. As a nation we lost a lot of great people and within the state we saw the loss of a lot of great basketball people.
Here we remember some of them and maybe say a prayer for them and their families.
NJ HOOPERS
Al Kareem-Hill
6 foot 5
Bloomfield Tech
NJ Hoops #10 Class of 1995
Dijon Allen-Jordan
6 foot 5
Plainfield
NJ Hoops #24 Class of 2012
Mike Price
6 foot 1
Plainfield NJ Hoops #93 class of 2010
Nate King
5 foot 10
Trenton Catholic
NJ Hoops Honorable mention class of 2012
COACHES
Ken O'Donnell
Neptune
Steve Solomone
Gloucester CC
SCOUTS
Tom Konchalski
High School Basketball Illustrated
Norm Eavenson
Middle Atlantic Recruiting Service
Best wishes for a Happy 2022 to all!
