 NJHoops - In Memoriam 2021
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-01 11:15:53 -0600') }} basketball Edit

In Memoriam 2021

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

2021 was another tough year in many respects. As a nation we lost a lot of great people and within the state we saw the loss of a lot of great basketball people.

Here we remember some of them and maybe say a prayer for them and their families.

NJ HOOPERS

Al Kareem-Hill

6 foot 5

Bloomfield Tech

NJ Hoops #10 Class of 1995

Dijon Allen-Jordan
Dijon Allen-Jordan

Dijon Allen-Jordan

6 foot 5

Plainfield

NJ Hoops #24 Class of 2012

Dijon Allen-Jordan RIP - 5/4/21

Mike Price
Mike Price

Mike Price

6 foot 1

Plainfield NJ Hoops #93 class of 2010

Mike Price RIP - 5/4/21

Nate King
Nate King

Nate King

5 foot 10

Trenton Catholic

NJ Hoops Honorable mention class of 2012

Nate King RIP 6/9/21

COACHES

Coach Ken O'Donnell
Coach Ken O'Donnell

Ken O'Donnell

Neptune

Coach Ken O'Donnell RIP - 6/15/21

Steve Solomone
Steve Solomone

Steve Solomone

Gloucester CC

Coach Steve Solomone RIP - 2/15/21

SCOUTS

Tom Konchalski
Tom Konchalski

Tom Konchalski

High School Basketball Illustrated

Norm Eavenson
Norm Eavenson

Norm Eavenson

Middle Atlantic Recruiting Service

Best wishes for a Happy 2022 to all!


NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}