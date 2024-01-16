It is with a heavy heart that we report on way to early passing of former Ocean City and Widener star Connor Laverty

The Seton Hill Assistant Basketball Coach was only 25 when he succumbed to lymphoma.

COLLEGE CAREER

2016-17 Season - 3.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 11 treys

2017-18 Season - 7.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 21 treys

2018-19 Season - 13.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2 apg, 38 treys

2019-20 Season - 14.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.6 apg, 59 treys

MAC Commonwealth Player of the Year

1,000 career points

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

2015-16 Season - 17 ppg, Hon Mention All South Jersey Philly Inquirer, Coaches 1st Team CAL

Was ranked #96 in Class of 2016.

2014-15 Season - 19 ppg. Atlantic City Press 3rd Team All Area choice. The Coaches named him 1st Team CAL National.

2013-14 Season - 12.0 ppg and 5.4 rpg. He shot 52% 3 pt fg% and 76% ft%.

Scored 1,164 career points

