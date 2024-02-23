It is with a sad heart we report on the passing of former St. Joseph's Metuchen star Dan Brix.

Brix was an assistant coach for Colonia High.

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

2009 Summer - All Tournament Team at Pitt Jam Fest, HG Elite Session 3 NCAA All Star, All Tournament at Hoop Group Fall Jam Fest

2009-10 Season - 11.8 ppg, HNT First Team All Area

2010 Summer - Providence Jam Fest All Tournament Team, MVP at Kean Ironman Challenge

2010-11 Season - 15.3 PPG, NJ Hoops All Middlesex County Team, Star Ledger 2nd Team All Middlesex County

2011-12 Season - 12.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 5.1 aog, 2.9 spg, 12 treys, Star Ledger Third Team All Non Public, Star Ledger First Team All Middlesex County, 1st Team GMC All Conference, All GMC Red Division

1,200 career points

NJ Hoops #41 Class of 2012

COLLEGE CAREER

2012-13 Season - 0.8 ppg, 0.2 rpg,

2013-14 Season - 2.2 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.9 apg

2014-15 Season - 5.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.8 apg

2015-16 Season - 5.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.1 apg,



