NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 17

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 24 through Sunday March 2
NJHOOPS.COM JUCO PLAYER OF THE WEEK FROM NJ
Qingfang Pang
6 foot 9 Fr.
St. Benedict's
finished HS at Christ the King NY
Monroe JC
Averaged 13.5 ppg, 7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 3 spg while converting 63% from the field
