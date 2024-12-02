Published Dec 2, 2024
NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 4
Jay Gomes
Publisher
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday November 25 through Sunday December 1

NJHOOPS.COM JUCO PLAYER OF THE WEEK FROM NJ

David Olaniyi

5 foot 9

Newark East Side

NJ Hoops #44 Class of 2022

Montverde Academy

NJ Hoops #14 out of state postgrad Class of 2023

Seward JC

McCook JC

Averaged 8 ppg, 4 rpg, 1.7 apg, 2.3 spg while shooting 53%


