Chol finds next college home
6 foot 9 former Mater Dei/Covenant College Prep star Adam Afifi is looking for his next college home.
6 foot 3 former St. Joseph's Montvale star Justin Noelizaire is looking for a new college home.
6 foot 4 Payne Tech senior Robert Forster has made his college pick.
6 foot 4 former Manasquan star Darius Adams has reopened his recruiting
6 foot 8 former Camden star Alijah Curry is looking for a new college home.
