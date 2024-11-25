NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 3

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday November 18 through Sunday November 24
NJHOOPS.COM OUT OF STATE JUCO PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Jaden Kempson
6 foot 4 So.
Jefferson NY
Covenant College Prep
NJ Hoops #8 postgrad Class of 2023
Midland JC
Helped Midland to four wins averaging 8.3 ppg, 3 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2 spg and hit 36% from deep and 100% from the line
NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 2 11/18/24
NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 111/11/24
NJ Hoops has provided blanket coverage on a daily basis of NJ basketball for the past 30 years