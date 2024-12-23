NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 7

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday December 16 through Sunday December 22
NJHOOPS.COM JUCO PLAYER OF THE WEEK FROM NJ
Trent Lincoln
6 foot 2
Patrick School
NJ Hoops #25 Class of 2023
Southern Coast Academy
NJ Hoops #4 out of state postgrad Class of 2024
Chipola JC
Registered 12 points in a win
