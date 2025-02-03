Published Feb 3, 2025
NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 13
Jay Gomes  •  NJHoops
Publisher
Twitter
@njhoops

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday January 27 through Sunday February 2.

NJHOOPS.COM JUCO PLAYER OF THE WEEK FROM NJ      

Advertisement

Seck Zongo

6 foot 7 So.

Patrick School

NJ Hoops #23 Class of 2023

Wagner

Coahoma JC

Averaged 13.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 5 apg while shooting 45% and 43% from long range

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 12 1/27/25

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 11 1/20/25

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 10 1/13/25

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 9 1/6/25

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 7 12/23/24

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 6 12/16/24

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 5 12/9/24

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 4 12/2/24

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 3 11/25/24

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 2 11/18/24

NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 111/11/24

NJ Hoops has provided blanket coverage on a daily basis of NJ basketball for the past 30 years