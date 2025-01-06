NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 9

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday December 30 through Sunday January 5
NJHOOPS.COM JUCO PLAYER OF THE WEEK FROM NJ
Geancarlo Peguero
6 foot 6 Fr.
Gill St. Bernards
Collin JC
Helped Collin to a pair of wins averaged 9.5 ppg, 6 rpg, 1.5 apg while shooting 58% and 80% from the line
