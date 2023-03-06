NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week 2022-23 Week 17
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the eighth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 27 through Sunday March 5
NJHOOPS.COM NJ D-3 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK 2022-23, WEEK 17
DJ Campbell
6 foot 3 Jr.
Vineland
NJ Hoops #70 Class of 2019
Richard Stockton
Led the Ospreys into the NCAA D-3 Sweet 16. Averaged 25.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg while converting 49%, 45% and 88%
