NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 12

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday January 20 through Sunday January 26
NJHOOPS.COM NJ JUCO PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Raydelh Boutin
Fr.
Nyack NY
Raritan Valley CC
Averaged 28.5 ppg, 5 rpg, 6 apg while converting 58%, 56% and 90%
