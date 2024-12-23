NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 7

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday December 16 through Sunday December 22
NJHOOPS.COM NJ JUCO PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Sutan Fitzpatrick
5 foot 11 Fr.
Newark East Side
NJ Hoops #125 Class of 2023
Covenant College Prep
NJ Hoops #11 Postgrad Class of 2024
Raritan Valley CC
Averaged 22.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4 apg while converting 48% and 50% from three
