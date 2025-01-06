NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 9

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday December 30 through Sunday January 5
NJHOOPS.COM NJ JUCO PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Christopher Parker
6 foot 5 So.
Columbia SC
Atlantic Cape CC
In a win notched 21 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists while converting 58% of his FG attempts
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 7 12/23/24
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 6 12/16/24
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 5 12/9/24
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 4 12/2/24
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 3 11/25/24
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 2 11/18/24
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 1 11/11/24
NJ Hoops has provided blanket coverage on a daily basis of NJ basketball for the past 30 years