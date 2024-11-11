Published Nov 11, 2024
NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 1
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday November 4 through Sunday November 10

NJHOOPS.COM NJ JUCO PLAYER OF THE WEEK  

Sean Williams

6 foot 3 So.

Old Bridge

NJ Hoops #139 Class of 2020

Middlesex CC

Led the Blue Colts to three victories averaging 22.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3 apg, while shooting 48%, 36%


