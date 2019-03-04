The post-season has started for some of the NJ colleges and is just around the corner for the others. Last season one NJ team reached the Final Four and Brookdale CC won the D-3 Juco national championship. A look at the post-season schedules and results for all the NJ schools. This will be updated frequently.







DIVISION 1 - LEAGUE TOURNAMENTS

ATLANTIC SUN

NJIT finished 5th in the A-Sun and play at Florida Gulf Coast Monday in the quarterfinals. With a win would face the winner of top seeded Lipscomb and 8th seeded Kennesaw State Thursday. The championship is scheduled for Sunday March 10.

BIG EAST

The Big East Tournament is set for March 13-16 at Madison Square Garden again this season. Seton Hall is currently tied for 6th



BIG 10

The Big 10 Tournament is set for March 13-17 in Chicago. The seed for Rutgers has not yet been determined.

IVY LEAGUE

The Ivy League Tournament is set for March 16-17 at Yale. Princeton has qualified, but seeds have not yet been determined.

MAAC

Rider finished tied for 2nd and got the 4th seed. Monmouth was 6th and St. Peter's finished 9th via tiebreakers. Thursday March 7 St. Peter's faces 8th seeded Marist at 5:00. Monmouth plays 11th seeded Niagara at 9:00 Friday March 8 If St. Peter's wins, will face top seeded Iona Friday at 7:00 Saturday March 9 If Monmouth wins, will face 3rd seeded at 7:00 Rider plays 5th seeded Siena Saturday at 9:30

The championship contest is set for Monday March 11



NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

FDU

FDU tied for 1st in the NEC and earned the 2nd seed and open play Wednesday at home against Wagner. With a win would face the winner on Saturday. The championship is set for Tuesday March 12.

DIVISION 2 - CENTRAL ATLANTIC COLLEGIATE CONFERENCE (CACC)

The CACC Tournament tips Tuesday March 5 with the automatic NCAA Tournament bid up for grabs. top seeded Bloomfield plays Wilmington Caldwell head to Goldey Beacom and Felician goes to Jefferson. The semifinals are March 9 and championship Sunday. The semis and finals are held at Caldwell.

DIVISION 3 - NCAA TOURNAMENT

Three NJAC schools made the tournament. Ramapo lost to Alfred in the first round and New Jersey City fell to Arcadia. Rowan beat Emerson in the opening round and lost to Nichols in the second.

DIVISION 3 - ECAC

Two NJ teams Drew and Rutgers Newark made the ECAC Tournament, which is similar to the NIT with some of the best eastern teams that didn't make the NCAA get to play for another championship. Drew advanced to the semis where they lost to Drew Rutgers Newark won three games and than lost to Brandeis in the title game

NJCAA - DIVISION 2



Morris CC advanced to the national tournament held march 19-23 in Danville IL Region 19 Results

NJCAA - DIVISION 3

Middlesex CC won the Region 19 title over Union CC. They head to Rochester Minnesota for the national tournament which tips Thursday March 14 Region 19 Results