Region 19 D-3 Juco Tournament Seeds/Schedule

The Region 19 Junior College Tournament tipped this week in D-3 and D-2. The region includes NJ, Delaware and eastern Pennsylvania.

Bsdnrqvsehaljiysnzgs
2018 Champions - Brookdale CC

FIRST ROUND

Saturday February 23

6th seeded Cumberland ousted 11th seeded Passaic CC 83-68.

5th seeded Northampton PA knocked off 12th seeded Harrisburg PA 79-60

10th seeded Philadelphia upset 7th seeded Stevens 81-77

8th seeded Montgomery trimmed 9th seeded Camden 70-68

SECOND ROUND

Tuesday February 26

Montgomery at top seeded Rowan College Gloucester County

Philadelphia at 2nd seeded Middlesex CC

Cumberland CC at 3rd seeded Brookdale CC

Northampton CC at 4th seeded Union CC

SEMIFINALS

Saturday March 2 at Brookdale CC


FINAL

SUNDAY March 3

at Brookdale CC


RECENT YEARS

LAST YEAR

Brookdale beat Cumberland 70-62. Goode had 25 and was named Tournament MVP. 6 foot Fr. Kevin Clark (Miami FL) came off the bench to score 21 for Cumberland.

TWO YEARS AGO

Brookdale trimmed Camden 72-69. 6-foot-3 So. James Wright tallied 15 points. 6-foot So. Kerry Kirkwood was named MVP.

THREE YEARS AGO

Philadelphia CC edged Brookdale 55-54 despite 27 from Mason Jones

FOUR YEARS AGO

Philadelphia CC emerged with the championship

FIVE YEARS AGO

Brookdale CC won the title

