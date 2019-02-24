The Region 19 Junior College Tournament tipped this week in D-3 and D-2. The region includes NJ, Delaware and eastern Pennsylvania.

LAST YEAR

Brookdale beat Cumberland 70-62. Goode had 25 and was named Tournament MVP. 6 foot Fr. Kevin Clark (Miami FL) came off the bench to score 21 for Cumberland.

TWO YEARS AGO

Brookdale trimmed Camden 72-69. 6-foot-3 So. James Wright tallied 15 points. 6-foot So. Kerry Kirkwood was named MVP.

THREE YEARS AGO

Philadelphia CC edged Brookdale 55-54 despite 27 from Mason Jones

FOUR YEARS AGO

Philadelphia CC emerged with the championship

FIVE YEARS AGO

Brookdale CC won the title