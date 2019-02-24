Region 19 D-3 Juco Tournament Seeds/Schedule
The Region 19 Junior College Tournament tipped this week in D-3 and D-2. The region includes NJ, Delaware and eastern Pennsylvania.
FIRST ROUND
Saturday February 23
6th seeded Cumberland ousted 11th seeded Passaic CC 83-68.
5th seeded Northampton PA knocked off 12th seeded Harrisburg PA 79-60
10th seeded Philadelphia upset 7th seeded Stevens 81-77
8th seeded Montgomery trimmed 9th seeded Camden 70-68
SECOND ROUND
Tuesday February 26
Montgomery at top seeded Rowan College Gloucester County
Philadelphia at 2nd seeded Middlesex CC
Cumberland CC at 3rd seeded Brookdale CC
Northampton CC at 4th seeded Union CC
SEMIFINALS
Saturday March 2 at Brookdale CC
FINAL
SUNDAY March 3
at Brookdale CC
RECENT YEARS
Brookdale beat Cumberland 70-62. Goode had 25 and was named Tournament MVP. 6 foot Fr. Kevin Clark (Miami FL) came off the bench to score 21 for Cumberland.
TWO YEARS AGO
Brookdale trimmed Camden 72-69. 6-foot-3 So. James Wright tallied 15 points. 6-foot So. Kerry Kirkwood was named MVP.
THREE YEARS AGO
Philadelphia CC edged Brookdale 55-54 despite 27 from Mason Jones
FOUR YEARS AGO
Philadelphia CC emerged with the championship
FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookdale CC won the title